10 Things You Didn’t Know About Wayne World’s Chris Farley

Though it’s been over a decade since Chris Farley went to play the great gig in the sky, he’s still fondly remembered. The American actor was best known for his work on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL). However, he got his start performing with the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago.
His success on SNL catapulted him to greater heights, and he eventually appeared in movies like Tommy Boy (1995) and Black Sheep (1996). It’s safe to say that his demise robbed the world of pure comedic talent. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts about the star.
10. Chris Farley’s Father Owned An Oil Company
Before the star entered the movie industry, Chris Farley worked at an oil company. After the star graduated from high school, he went on to attend Marquette University, Milwaukee. However, he dropped out after a year to work as a salesman for his father’s oil company.
Needless to say, Farley was not having the time of his life working at Scotch Oil Company. So, he decided to start down the road of a comedy career. As they say, the rest is history.
9. His Net Worth Was $5 Million At The Time Of His Death
Considering that he was at the peak of his career when he passed away, it’s safe to say that the star amassed a small fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was worth $5 million after his brief stint in the movie industry. Besides being a regular on SNL, Farley also made some money from movies like Beverly Hills Ninja, Tommy Boy, and Almost Heroes.
8. Chris Farley Was A Christian
Underneath the brashness and loud jokes, Chris Farley was a man of faith. He came from a family of devout Catholics and even attended Catholic school. His colleagues attest to the fact that the comedian would often leave work to attend Mass.
7. Farley And Adam Sandler Go Way Back
During his SNL days, Chris Farley formed a bond with fellow actors/comedians Adam Sandler, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Tim Meadows. Together, they were known as the Bad Boys of SNL. In fact, when Sandler wrote the movie Grownups in the 1990s, he intended to feature the ‘Bad Boys of SNL. But, they put those plans on hold after Farley’s death. When the movie was released in 2010, Farley’s role went to Kevin James.
6. Chris Farley Was Originally Considered For The Cable Guy
Although Jim Carrey eventually landed the lead role in the hit 1996 comedic film, The Cable Guy, Farley was the original choice for the role. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts caused Farley to drop out of the project. He chose to devote his time to The Black Sheep instead. Unfortunately, The Black Sheep didn’t do too well at Box Office, while The Cable Guy went on to gross over $102 million worldwide.
5. He Died Of A Cocaine Intoxication
Taking things down a more somber route, the situations surrounding Farley’s death were not pretty. On December 17th, 1997, the comedian died in his apartment of opiate and cocaine intoxication. The next day, he was discovered lying lifeless on the floor by his brother, John Farley. While his brother called the medics, he was already far gone and was pronounced dead at the scene.
4. The Comedian Was A Belushi Fan
Everyone has people they look up to in their fields, and for Chris Farley, that person was John Belushi. He was such a huge fan that he followed in his mentor’s footsteps all the way to SNL. Needless to say, he must have seen a bit of himself in Belushi.
Tragically, Farley didn’t stop his Belushi adoration there. The star and his mentor shared something else — their alcohol and drug problems. Both Belushi and Farley died of a drug overdose at the age of 33.
3. Chris Farley Would Have Been The Voice Of Shrek
Before his tragic death in 1997, Chris Farley was heavily considered for the role of Shrek for the eponymous DreamWorks animated movie. In fact, the character was loosely based on Farley himself. Unfortunately, the actor died while things were still in the works and was replaced by Mike Myers. However, Farley recorded some dialogue for Shrek before he passed away. Though the studio never used it, a snippet was leaked to the public in 2015.
2. Shreks Air Quotes Are A Homage To Farley
While the star didn’t get to feature in Shrek, he got a shoutout. In the first installment of the animated movie, the titular character uses air quotes. It may seem like a random detail, but there are tons of meaning behind it. The air quotes are a homage to Chris Farley, whose SNL character Bennett Brauer regularly used air quotes.
1. Chris Farley Has A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
While the comedian’s time in the entertainment industry was short-lived, Farley’s place in Hollywood is forever sealed. In 2005, his legacy was further stamped with a gold star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Former co-stars Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Chris Rock attended the ceremony.
