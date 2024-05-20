Chris Browning: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The TV Star

Chris Browning is an American actor who rose from a frustrating past to create an illustrious career. Browning emerged from rock bottom to rebuild his career that suffered due to his addiction problems and run-in with the law. Thanks to his captivating performances, he is now one of the most familiar faces on television. Overall, his journey through fame has the trappings of a Hollywood plot and the actor doesn’t shy away from sharing his story.
Aside from the few years he went off the radar, Chris Browning has been active as a film and television actor since 1987. He is known for his roles in such projects as Sons of Anarchy (2012), Ray Donovan (2015), Westworld (2016), The Last Rampage (2017), The Lincoln Lawyer (2022-2023), and Bosch: Legacy (2023). Browning has also voiced characters in popular video games. With several upcoming projects as an actor, director, and producer, Browning’s career is far from over. Explore more revealing facts about the Lincoln Lawyer actor.
1. Chris Browning Voiced Surtr In God of War Ragnarök
Chris Browning has been acting since 1987 but made his screen debut on the CBS show Silk Stalkings in 1991. He has since diversified into voice acting. Browning voiced his first video game character in 2017 when he lent his voice to Paul Thomas Daniels in Call of Duty: WWII. He voiced his most iconic video game role as the fire god Surtr in the 2022 action-adventure game God of War Ragnarök. Aside from his video game roles, Browning has not played any voice role in film or television projects.
2. He Set Out To Study Screenwriting At the American Academy of Dramatic Arts But Ended Up as an Actor
Born in Reno, Nevada, in the United States, on March 7, 1964, Chris Browning aspired to become a screenwriter. As such, he enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles to hone his skills unaware that it was a school for actors only. Browning fell in love with the craft and graduated from AADA with the class of 1989. Before graduating, he launched his acting career with minor roles and commercials.
Despite the obstacles he encountered in his journey to fame, Chris Browning’s career has spawned over 100 credits across film, television, and video games. His notable credits include a recurring role as David Allen on As the World Turns, Crawley in 3:10 to Yuma, Detective Yapp in Easy Money, Gogo in Sons of Anarchy, and Holden in Westworld. Browning is one of the few actors who appeared on Bosch (Preston Borders), Bosch: Legacy (Preston Borders), and The Lincoln Lawyer (Teddy Vogel).
3. He Survived a Career-damning Battle With Addiction
The Nevada-born actor struggled with substance abuse earlier in his career and this set him back a few years. While battling addiction, Chris Browning experienced a period of homelessness and even ended up in jail where he spent his 40th birthday. He eventually found sobriety in Taos, New Mexico before returning to the screen.
Between 1999 and 2005, Browning disappeared from the radar and didn’t appear in any film or television project due to his rehabilitation journey. He made his comeback with an appearance in the short film, A Piece of Pie (2006). Browning has built a robust career with notable credits across boards. He has also risen above his turbulent love life to enjoy a happy relationship.
4. Chris Browing Has Been Married Twice
Chris Browning’s first wife is Sarah Browning with whom he attended many events, including the Los Angeles premiere of the film Let Me In on September 27, 2010. After his first marriage ended, Browning married Chrissy Lucia which also didn’t work out. However, the two marriages made him a proud father to four children, including Lydia Sue Browning. Browning and Sarah share two daughters while his marriage to Chrissy produced twins (a boy and a girl). Sadly, the boy died shortly after birth.
5. Chris Browning is Currently Dating Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge
After two failed marriages, Chris Browning found love again with Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge. There is no information about how and when they began dating but the relationship is Instagram official. Henstridge celebrated Browning’s 60th birthday in March 2024 with an amazing party graced by family and friends. Browning and his girlfriend enjoy a lot of outdoor hobbies together. What do The Lincoln Lawyer and Bosch have in common?