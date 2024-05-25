Chicago Fire Farewells Another Beloved Character

Chicago Fire original cast member Eamonn Walker, is stepping back from his series regular duties after 12 seasons portraying Chief Wallace Boden. As many
One Chicago fans may know, Boden began as the Battalion Chief of Battalion 25 and worked his way up to Deputy District Chief by Season 10.
Eamonn Walker, who has played Wallace Boden since the show’s beginning, is exiting the show as a series regular.
According to sources, this departure was Walker’s own decision. Even though he’s leaving his post as a series regular, the actor isn’t saying goodbye completely. Instead, he’s expected to return in a recurring capacity in future seasons.
It isn’t a permanent goodbye.
This departure is part of a broader trend of significant cast changes throughout Season 12. Alberto Rosende, who played Blake Gallo, exited the show during the premiere, and Kara Killmer’s character Sylvie Brett left after marrying another main character and moving to Oregon.
Walker’s departure will be noteworthy in the upcoming finale titled
Never Say Goodbye, airing on May 22. Sources confirm that this episode will shed more light on Boden’s decision regarding race for Deputy Commissioner and his overall impact on the team at Firehouse 51. The finale promises intense action and emotional moments with key characters dealing with various challenges.
Derek Haas hinted at an emotional conclusion saying,
The episode is full of great acting from everyone — Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney and all the way through, everybody shines in it.
Boden’s leave of absence has already led to some significant changes in leadership dynamics within the show. Kelly Severide stepping into Boden’s shoes has introduced fresh storylines and scenarios for the firehouse crew.
As fans prepare for the fluctuating dynamics and inevitable drama within Chicago Fire, Eamonn Walker’s role change will undoubtedly leave viewers reflecting on his impactful journey across 12 seasons. Despite stepping away from regular duties, Boden‘s legacy remains embedded in the core of the show’s narrative fabric.
Walker himself reflected on his tenure at Chicago Fire, expressing admiration for his colleagues and crew. Given that
NBC’s Chicago Fire has retained robust viewership ratings – averaging a 2.8 rating / 9 share in key adult demographics – it’s clear that characters like Boden have played a vital role in its success.
The upcoming episodes promise to deliver the heartfelt goodbyes and memorable scenes fans have come to love over the years. Tune in to experience how these transitions unfold and celebrate a defining era of Chicago Fire history as we await more clarity on what lies ahead for one of its most iconic characters.