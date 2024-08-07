Charles Cyphers Veteran Actor of Halloween Series Passes Away at 85

Veteran actor Charles Cyphers, best known for his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in John Carpenter’s seminal horror film “Halloween,” has passed away at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by his manager, Chris Roe. According to Variety, Cyphers died in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday after a brief illness. Specific details about the cause of death have not been disclosed.
Remembering a Horror Legend
Chris Roe shared heartfelt sentiments about Cyphers, describing him as a “lovable and sensitive man”. Roe recalled,
He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. These touching words reflect the admiration felt by those who worked closely with the actor.
A Storied Collaborator with Carpenter
Charles Cyphers first collaborated with John Carpenter in 1976’s Assault on Precinct 13, where he played Officer Starker. Their professional relationship continued as Cyphers was cast in multiple Carpenter projects, including The Fog and Escape From New York. However, it was his role in the 1978 horror classic “Halloween” that truly made him a household name. His portrayal of Sheriff Leigh Brackett, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, left an indelible mark on the genre.
Iconic Roles and Memorable Performances
In addition to his roles in Carpenter’s films, Charles appeared in numerous TV series over his five-decade career. His credits include popular shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER, Seinfeld, and Dallas. Yet it was his continuous return to the role of Sheriff Brackett that endeared him to horror fans. He reprised the character not only in the sequels but also in recent reboots of the franchise.
Quotes from Co-Stars and Friends
Friends and colleagues have expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of the late actor. Nancy Kyes reflected,
So sorry to hear about dear Chuck. My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh, and a great story. How he will be missed.
The Future without Charles Cyphers
The “Halloween” legacy continues to evolve with speculation about upcoming instalments exploring how past events impacted other characters from the original film. As mentioned by Tom Atkins,
I think Chuck (Cyphers) is going to be in this next one. He was in a bunch of those early ones, the original and a bunch thereafter. So he’s going to be in it..
A Legacy Cemented in Horror History
The passing of Charles Cyphers marks the end of an era for fans of classic horror cinema. His tenure as a beloved character actor and consistent collaborator of John Carpenter ensures that his contributions will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Charles Cyphers; your legacy lives on through your unforgettable performances.
Follow Us