Charles Cyphers, Iconic Halloween Sheriff and Veteran Actor, Dies at 85

Charles Cyphers, renowned for his iconic role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the “Halloween” franchise, has passed away in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 85 after a brief illness, as confirmed by his manager Chris Roe.
His manager fondly remembered him, stating,
Charles was a lovable and sensitive man. He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client on many years who will be dearly missed.
Career Highlights Spanned Many Decades
Cyphers first took on the mantle of Sheriff Leigh Brackett in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic “Halloween,” sharing the screen with Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut. His chemistry with Curtis became an integral part of the movie’s success. He reprised his role in “Halloween II” and returned once more for the 2021 reboot, “Halloween Kills.”
Besides the “Halloween” series, Cyphers initially collaborated with John Carpenter on the 1976 action film, “Assault on Precinct 13,” portraying police officer Starker. His other notable works with Carpenter include “The Fog,” “Escape From New York,” and more.
An Illustrious TV Career
A versatile actor, Cyphers made a mark on television as well. Among his extensive TV credits are beloved series like “Barnaby Jones,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “The Bionic Woman,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hill Street Blues,” “ER,” and many others. The actor played Al Yaroker on WB’s sitcom “Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher”, airing from 1996 to 1998.
A Rich Legacy in Film
His filmography is diverse. From the gritty narratives of “Truck Turner” (1974), to the touching war story in “Coming Home” (1978), to sports comedy legend entry “Major League” (1989). Despite these varied roles, it is his portrayal of Sheriff Brackett that remains eternally etched in our cultural memory.
Nancy Kyes, who co-starred with Cyphers in “Halloween,” “The Fog,” and “Assault on Precinct 13,” expressed her sorrow:
‘So sorry to hear about dear Chuck,’ she said, reflecting on how her longtime friend could always be relied upon for a kind word, a good laugh, and a great story.
Follow Us