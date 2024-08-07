Charles Cyphers Actor Known for Halloween Series Dies at 85

Charles Cyphers, known for his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the Halloween franchise, died from a brief illness on Sunday, his manager Chris Roe announced. He was 85.
Chris Roe shared in a statement with Variety,
Charles was a lovable and sensitive man. He added:
He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client of many years who will be dearly missed.
Memorable Role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett
Cyphers first played Sheriff Brackett in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror film Halloween, starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie in her film debut. He reprised his role in the 1981 sequel Halloween II and made an appearance in 2021’s Halloween Kills.
A Prolific Career with John Carpenter
Cyphers initially worked with Carpenter on the 1976 action film Assault on Precinct 13, portraying the character Starker. Beyond Halloween, he featured in Carpenter’s 1980 horror film The Fog and the 1981 movie Escape From New York. His roles in these movies cemented his place in horror cinema history.
A Long Friendship Remembered
Nancy Kyes, co-star in Halloween, The Fog, and Assault on Precinct 13, reflected on their friendship,
My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh, and a great story. How he will be missed.
A Storied Television Career
Outside of films, Cyphers appeared in numerous television series such as Barnaby Jones, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Bionic Woman, and more. He played Al Yaroker on the WB sitcom, Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher from 1996 to 1998.
A Well-Educated Actor
Born on July 28, 1939, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Cyphers graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and received his BA in theatre arts from California State University, Los Angeles.
