Charity Lawson Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles on Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson is speaking out about her challenging experience on Dancing with the Stars, shedding light on the mental health struggles she faced on the show.
In a recent appearance on Cheryl Burke’s podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, the former Bachelorette detailed the difficulties she endured during her time on the popular dance competition. Lawon expressed that although she expected to handle it well,
while ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was great, I literally went through hell and back with my mental health on that show.
Mental Health Struggles Came as a Surprise
The child and family therapist initially believed she was ready for anything, thinking that her experience from The Bachelor franchise would have prepared her for what was to come. Despite her optimism, Lawson realized that her time on DWTS was far more intense than anticipated. Being one of the few women of color to be ‘The Bachelorette’, she thought facing racism during DWTS would
be a piece of cake, but found it was actually much worse.
Dealing with Online Bullying and Threats
Throughout her tenure on DWTS, Lawson faced significant online bullying and even death threats. Critics were relentless, attempting to undermine her confidence and sense of self-worth. Referring to these threatening encounters, Lawson remarked candidly,
I was getting, like, death threats for existing.
The reality star shared that these experiences took a heavy toll on her mental well-being. Reflecting on her painful journey, Charity highlighted the need for better mental health support for contestants.
The Importance of Mental Health Support
During the podcast, Charity praised her Bachelor Nation therapist for providing indispensable support during such a difficult period. She discussed with Burke whether DWTS could benefit from having an on-set mental health professional, saying
I’m so glad you asked me that. Her suggestion points to a broader awareness of the mental health struggles faced by reality TV participants.
Acknowledging how deeply these experiences affected her, Lawson emphasized the importance of discussing this issue publicly.
I have to go through this life as a Black woman and being on a reality TV show, it’s like the same things are just not protected.
A Call for Greater Protections
The challenges faced by Charity during DWTS underscore a critical oversight within reality TV — the lack of stringent protections against bullying and racism. As someone who has been in the public eye for some time now due to her notable presence in The Bachelor franchise and as the second Black Bachelorette, Charity’s outspoken stance brings vital attention to these crucial matters.
As more voices like hers call out these systemic issues, there is hope that industry standards will evolve to protect individuals both emotionally and mentally while under intense public scrutiny.
