Charity Lawson Opens Up About Mental Health Challenges on Dancing with the Stars

Mental Health Struggles Behind the Scenes
Honestly I’m very surprised because quite literally, while ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was great, I literally went through hell and back with my mental health on that show. Charity Lawson, former ‘Bachelorette,’ has candidly shared her experience competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Speaking recently on Cheryl Burke’s new podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, Charity revealed a challenging journey filled with emotional ups and downs.
Confronting Online Negativity
During her stint on the show, Charity faced severe online backlash. Unwarranted hate flooded her social media, making an already stressful situation worse. Charity confessed,
I was getting death threats for existing.
Support from Family
Despite the negativity, Charity found significant support in her family. Her brother, Dr. Nehemiah Lawson, was particularly vocal in defending her against online trolls. He praised her resilience, highlighting how she handled the negativity while delivering exceptional performances. In a social media post, he wrote,
The haters are back in the comments and I’m LIVING… Best freestyle EVER!!!!!
A Comprehensive Reflection
Charity also opened up about the toll this experience took on her mental health during various interviews. Participating in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was a challenging endeavor, but it also added to her personal growth as she navigated through intense scrutiny and public pressure.
A New Support System
Through it all, Cheryl Burke’s podcast offered a platform for Charity to share her story. The conversation not only brought to light the mental health struggles many contestants face but also underscored the importance of discussing such issues openly.
