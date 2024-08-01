Charity Lawson Opens Up About Difficulties on Dancing With The Stars

Charity Lawson is opening up about her daunting journey on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. Her experiences were deeply revealing, especially as discussed in Cheryl Burke’s podcast, Sex, Lies and Spray Tans.
A Rocky Start
Partnered with Artem Chigvintsev, Charity entered the competition with high hopes. Coming off her time as the Bachelorette, she felt prepared for any online comments. However, she found it to be much worse than expected. Lawson shared that she was overwhelmed by hateful remarks, not only on her social media but also on the show’s official platforms.
Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
Lawson reflected on a particularly emotional time saying,
I had to tell Artem, ‘This is unfortunately what we’re dealing with and what we’re up against.’ If you look in comparison to every other contestant on this season, they don’t have this underneath their comments… I’m just literally existing and being called a b***h.
Mental Health Toll
The pressure took its toll on her mental health. Charity described how it was a constant battle to keep negative comments from affecting her performance. She shared how
I never talked about it because it got to the point where I was like, I need to choose to protect my peace [and] not even give any attention to this.
Racial Challenges
During an emotional interview, Lawson addressed a profound issue. She noted
the difference that I have to go through this life as a Black woman and being on a reality TV show. It’s like the same things are just not protected. This conversation added another layer to the difficulties she faced on the show.
The Support System
One silver lining was the support from partner Artem Chigvintsev when he tested positive for COVID-19. Even in his absence, their bond remained strong as dance pro Ezra Sosa stepped in temporarily.
Towards Growth and Healing
Despite all the challenges, Charity’s resilience shone through. Through these experiences, she has grown stronger and more self-assured, embodying her initial drive and determination. As she mentioned in reflecting on her journey through reality TV:
I’m just trying to make it out of the season… There were weeks where I’d come home from rehearsal where I’m like, I literally hope I forget my steps and get voted off… It’s a really dark place.
