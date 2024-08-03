Channing Tatum Stars as Sinister Tech Billionaire in Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice

by

Amazon MGM Studios has just dropped the trailer for Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz’s eerie directorial debut, which hits theaters on August 23. Channing Tatum delivers a gripping performance as tech billionaire Slater King, whose charm masks something far more sinister.

Channing Tatum Stars as Sinister Tech Billionaire in Zoë Kravitz&#8217;s Blink Twice

Kravitz has assembled an impressive cast including BAFTA nominee Naomi Ackie, who plays cocktail waitress Frida, and Christian Slater as Harvey Werns. When Frida is invited to join King and his friends for a dream vacation on his private island, she and another guest, Jess (Alia Shawkat), find themselves descending into a nightmare.

Channing Tatum Stars as Sinister Tech Billionaire in Zoë Kravitz&#8217;s Blink Twice

The storyline promises an enticing mix of luxury and dread, depicted vividly in the trailer. King admits during an interview that his new relaxed lifestyle is all about finding paradise on his secluded island. Hence, Frida and Jess eagerly accept his invitation, dismissing ominous cues as “rich people things.” But it isn’t long before strange events—like Haley Joel Osment‘s quirky ukulele performance—raise serious red flags.

Channing Tatum Stars as Sinister Tech Billionaire in Zoë Kravitz&#8217;s Blink Twice

The thriller not only marks Kravitz’s first time behind the camera but also celebrates her transition from acting to directing. Her stellar credentials facilitated a top-tier casting call featuring {Ackie}{Tatum}{Slater} along with Geena Davis (A League of Their Own), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Adria Arjona (Hit Man), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks).

The initially blissful holiday rapidly spirals into a maze of deception and danger, encapsulated by the scene where Frida whispers: I feel like I’m forgetting a lot of stuff. Jess responds with raw curiosity: What’s making us forget?

Channing Tatum Stars as Sinister Tech Billionaire in Zoë Kravitz&#8217;s Blink Twice

This blend of unanswered questions and thickening suspense is what sets the stage for an enthralling cinematic experience.

Channing Tatum Stars as Sinister Tech Billionaire in Zoë Kravitz&#8217;s Blink Twice

Blink Twice‘s strength lies not just in its star-studded ensemble but also in its engaging mystery. Prepare for a thrilling ride as this ambitious narrative unfolds on screen later this month.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Robert Eggers Reveals Haunting First Teaser for Nosferatu Remake
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2024
James McAvoy Leads a Suspenseful Vacation Gone Wrong in Speak No Evil’s New Trailer
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2024
Adam Sandler and The Safdie Brothers Will Reunite For A Netflix Feature
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2022
5 Highest Earnings for Actors Playing Marvel Characters
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2023
Rocky III: Just In Case you Forgot How Awesome Clubber Lang Was
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2017
Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict Find Healing Through ‘Divorce in the Black’
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.