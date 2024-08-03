Channing Tatum Stars as Sinister Tech Billionaire in Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice

Amazon MGM Studios has just dropped the trailer for Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz’s eerie directorial debut, which hits theaters on August 23. Channing Tatum delivers a gripping performance as tech billionaire Slater King, whose charm masks something far more sinister.
Kravitz has assembled an impressive cast including BAFTA nominee Naomi Ackie, who plays cocktail waitress Frida, and Christian Slater as Harvey Werns. When Frida is invited to join King and his friends for a dream vacation on his private island, she and another guest, Jess (Alia Shawkat), find themselves descending into a nightmare.
The storyline promises an enticing mix of luxury and dread, depicted vividly in the trailer. King admits during an interview that his new relaxed lifestyle is all about finding paradise on his secluded island. Hence, Frida and Jess eagerly accept his invitation, dismissing ominous cues as “rich people things.” But it isn’t long before strange events—like Haley Joel Osment‘s quirky ukulele performance—raise serious red flags.
The thriller not only marks Kravitz’s first time behind the camera but also
celebrates her transition from acting to directing. Her stellar credentials facilitated a top-tier casting call featuring {Ackie}{Tatum}{Slater} along with Geena Davis (A League of Their Own), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Adria Arjona (Hit Man), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks).
The initially blissful holiday rapidly spirals into a maze of deception and danger, encapsulated by the scene where Frida whispers:
I feel like I’m forgetting a lot of stuff. Jess responds with raw curiosity:
What’s making us forget?
This blend of unanswered questions and thickening suspense is what sets the stage for an enthralling cinematic experience.
Blink Twice‘s strength lies not just in its star-studded ensemble but also in its engaging mystery. Prepare for a thrilling ride as this ambitious narrative unfolds on screen later this month.
