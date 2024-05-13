Changing Portrayal of Flawed Motherhood in Movies

Reflecting New Realities of Motherhood in Modern Cinema
The iconic utterance
Mere paas maa hai, by Shashi Kapoor’s character Ravi in Deewaar, has long epitomized the elevated status of mothers in Indian cinema. However, historical depictions have often showcased mothers as either paragons of sacrifice or passive figures sidelined by melodrama. Over the decades, these portrayals have evolved significantly.
From Sacrificial Icons to Complex Characters
Movies like Mother India with Nargis Dutt and Deewaar with Nirupa Roy, set the high standard for maternal sacrifice. These characters became so iconic that their portrayals almost seemed to define motherhood in Bollywood. However, as societal views shifted, cinema began reflecting more nuanced representations. Films now focus on mother characters who possess depth and agency, moving away from the sacrificial stereotypes.
Breaking Stereotypes with Modern Narratives
In more recent times, Bollywood has seen mothers portrayed as partners in crime and sources of strength like in the films Darlings, where Shefali Shah’s character redefines motherly roles in complex environments. Similarly, the movie Mimi, explores non-traditional aspects of motherhood through surrogacy, showcasing a more ambitious and assertive mother figure played by Kriti Sanon.
This trend is indicative of a broader societal shift towards recognizing mothers as full-fledged individuals with desires and dilemmas that extend beyond traditional family roles.
Glimpses into International Cinema
Beyond Bollywood, international films have also embraced intricate portrayals of motherhood. Lady Bird and Ginny & Georgia illustrate the evolving relationship dynamics between mothers and their children, exploring themes of identity and independence within the maternal bond.
What’s Next for Cinema’s Mothers?
The continued evolution in the portrayal of mothers in film suggests a promising direction towards authenticity and relatability. With each narrative layer added over time, cinema not only entertains but also mirrors the changing faces of motherhood in modern society. As audiences demand more realistic and multi-dimensional characters, filmmakers are compelled to respond with stories that resonate on deeper emotional levels.