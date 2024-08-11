Changes Made to Ryle’s Character in Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us Adaptation

In Colleen Hoover’s widely celebrated novel It Ends With Us, the character of Ryle Kincaid, portrayed by Justin Baldoni, presents a complex tapestry of charm and menace, resonating deeply with readers. However, for the film adaptation, Baldoni, who both directs and stars, opted to bring crucial changes to Ryle’s depiction.

The Addition of Maturity to the Characters

Baldoni’s interpretation saw the characters aged up significantly. While in the novel, Lily Bloom is a 23-year-old recent college graduate when she meets Ryle, played by Blake Lively, and Atlas, played by Brandon Sklenar. In the movie, Lively is 36, Baldoni is 40, and Sklenar is 34. This change stems from Hoover’s realization that she had made the characters too young initially. As Hoover herself reflected, Back when I wrote ‘It Ends With Us,’ the new adult genre was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That’s what I was contracted to do.

A New Dynamic in Ryle and Lily’s Relationship

The courtship between Ryle and Lily underwent alterations for more plot cohesion. In the book, their romance develops over several months with intermittent pleadings from Ryle for physical connection. The movie introduces changes that show Lily agreeing to kiss Ryle early on after spending an eventful night out with friends.

Omitting Ellen DeGeneres

It Ends With Us‘ adaptation also sees the omission of Lily’s letters to Ellen DeGeneres. In both forms of media, Lily and her teen love Atlas bond over watching DeGeneres; however, the film simplifies this element by excluding mentions of Ellen altogether.

Atlas’s Backstory Adjustments

The reasoning behind Atlas Corrigan’s homelessness also varies. The book portrays him as a victim of stepfather abuse whereas in the movie it is his mother suffering abuse.

The Timing of Proposals

Simplified elements are further seen where Ryle proposes to Lily on the same day Alyssa gives birth, rather than them eloping prior. This sets a different tone for Ryle’s violent outbursts where he reads Lily’s journal entries post-marriage rather than while engaged.

The Restaurant Name Change

An emblematic change lies within Atlas’s restaurant name change from Bib’s to Root – still paying homage to their relationship but through different symbolic roots significant to their story.

Alyssa as Informant

Lily’s discovery of Ryle’s traumatic childhood diverts from self-confessed divulgence to Alyssa revealing it post third assault. The intensity here shifts focus as narrative agency changes character-to-character conveying deeper relationship insights.

Knew Baby’s Gender Before Birth

The surprise element concerning Lily discovering her child’s gender only at birth stages differently too as pre-awareness frames emotional landscape diversely during climactic protective decisions diverging generational trauma motifs more subtly than expected.

