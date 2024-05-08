Chance Perdomo: Remembering the Late Actor’s Iconic Acting Roles

In his short-lived acting career, Chance Perdomo landed several iconic roles in movies and TV shows. The American-born British actor discovered theater in high school and developed a love for acting. Before developing a love for acting, Perdomo wanted to pursue a career in law.
With a fast-rising profile, Perdomo was positioned as one of the UK’s fastest-rising young stars. However, Chance Perdomo’s life and career were cut short at age 27 after a fatal motorcycle crash while riding to a film set. In remembering his contribution to the film industry, here are Chance Perdomo’s iconic roles in movies and TV shows.
Hetty Feather
Chance Perdomo made his screen debut in 2016 with the short film Longfield Drive, where he played Rodell. By the next year, he landed his first television role as Henry Goodall in the British children’s drama series Hetty Feather. Perdomo joined the series in season 3, making his first appearance in the finale (“The Past Returns”).
Perdomo’s character is introduced as Emily Calendar’s (Orla Hill) tutor. Henry Goodall and his family are friends of the Calender family. Henry and Emily grow close as he secretly tutors her without her father’s permission. Perdomo exited Hetty Feather after his character left London to attend Oxford University. Perdomo left in season 4 after appearing in 2 episodes of the season.
Killed by My Debt
Chance Perdomo’s career progressed quickly, especially for someone whose screen debut was in 2016. Perdomo landed his first lead role on television in the BBC Three 2018 drama Killed by My Debt. The series was based on the true story of Jerome Rogers, whom Chance Perdomo portrayed. Rogers committed suicide after accruing debts of over £1,000. Chance Perdomo’s performance received special praise from critics. He was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2019 BAFTA Awards.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Chance Perdomo’s international breakout role was on Netflix’s supernatural horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Set in the fictional town of Greendale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina centered around Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), a half-witch, half-human teenager. Perdomo was cast as Sabrina’s warlock cousin from England, Ambrose Spellman. The character runs the Spellman family’s mortuary with his aunties. Besides the fourth season, which received mixed to average reviews, its first three seasons enjoyed amazing reviews. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina originally aired on Netflix from October 26, 2018, to December 31, 2020.
The After Film Series
Besides Chance Perdomo’s two short films, his only credits on the big screen are on the After film series. However, he stars in the action comedy Bad Man, released posthumously. Perdomo joined the After series in its third installment, After We Fell, in 2021. After We Fell was also Chance Perdomo’s feature film debut. With the movies based on Anna Todd’s romantic novels, Perdomo portrays Landon Gibson, Hardin Scott’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) step-brother.
Chance Perdomo’s role was one of the supporting characters in the film series. Perdomo reprised the role in After We Fell sequels, After Ever Happy (2022) and After Everything (2023). Although the movies might have resonated with fans of the After series, the movies were generally panned by critics. Australian actress Josephine Langford played the female lead role as Hardin’s love interest, Tessa Young.
Gen V
Chance Perdomo’s biggest role on television was the Amazon Prime Video’s superhero TV series Gen V. Audiences who missed him in the After film series might consider Gen V his big break. Gen V was introduced as a spin-off of Eric Kripke’s The Boys TV show. In the 8 episodes of Gen V season 1, Chance Perdomo portrayed Andre Anderson, one of the series lead characters. Perdomo’s Andre Anderson’s character is one of Godolkin University School of Crimefighting’s most popular students. He has superpowers like other students at the school, competing for a chance to be a part of Vought International’s elite superhero team, The Seven.
At the end of Gen V season 1, it became one of Prime Video’s most anticipated shows. Gen V was critically acclaimed, with critics praising the cast’s performances, humor, and characters. The show was renewed for season 2 in October 2023. Chance Perdomo was reportedly on his way to filming season 2 when he was involved in the motorcycle accident that took his life. In honor of the actor, Gen V showrunners and producers have confirmed Perdomo’s character will not be recast. If you enjoyed reading about Chance Perdomo’s iconic roles in movies and TV shows, also check out Camila Mendes’ most popular acting roles.