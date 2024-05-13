CBS News Sunday Morning Schedule for May 5, 2024

Embrace a Morning of Innovation and Insight
This Sunday morning, CBS News invites viewers to a special broadcast from 9:00 to 10:30 AM ET, featuring a lineup that encapsulates innovation, history, and entertainment. Hosted by the adept Jane Pauley, tune in for a morning filled with inspiring stories and insightful interviews.
Cover Story: The Echoes of Songs Past
Our cover story takes a poignant journey through the resurgence of Randy Travis after a challenging stroke in 2013. Thanks to groundbreaking AI technology, Travis returns to the music scene with “Where That Came From,” a track blending his distinct country style with modern ingenuity.
For a voice that was almost lost to time, technology has offered a second chance, reports Lee Cowan.
In an inspiring session, viewers will see firsthand how creators revive an iconic voice using digital artistry that could shape the future of musical legacies.
Artistic Expressions from a Newsman
In another feature focusing on life after main careers, Bob Schieffer shares his transformation from news anchor to artist. In his exhibition “Looking for the Light,” Schieffer displays his collection of 24 original oil paintings inspired by contemporary American events. This visual storytelling underscores his hopes and concern for America post-January 6 insurrection.
The canvas offers room for reconciliation and understanding where words might fail, explains Judy Woodruff.
A Constitutional Year with A.J. Jacobs
New York Times bestseller A.J. Jacobs takes us through his latest experiment in The Year of Living Constitutionally. Diving deep into the history and application of the U.S. Constitution, Jacobs explores its enduring relevance in today’s world using a blend of humor and historical accuracy.
Every amendment and article still resonates in our daily lives, Jacobs shares during an enlightening discussion with John Dickerson.
Rewinding Time with Classic Film Insights
Younger audiences can look forward to connecting with classic cinematic moments as CBS delves into film history this Sunday. Noteworthy are segments featuring archival footage and discussions focusing on legendary directors like Roger Corman, whose innovative filmmaking techniques remain influential. This segment includes explorations into how Corman’s approach to budget filmmaking opened doors for numerous iconic directors.
Fashion Segments and more round out this compelling morning broadcast, promising something of interest for every viewer tuning into CBS News this Sunday morning.