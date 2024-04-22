CBS Cancels CSI Vegas After Three Seasons and So Help Me Todd After Two

CBS has canceled CSI: Vegas after three seasons and So Help Me Todd after just two. This development follows prior indicators that both shows were facing cancellation risks.

Despite both series being reasonably strong in the ratings, CBS’s packed schedule and introduction of three new dramas for the 2024-25 season necessitated some tough choices. With newer ventures like NCIS: Origins, Matlock, and Watson joining the lineup, lesser-performing shows faced the axe.

Viewership Dynamics

The latest ratings showed CSI: Vegas at a viewership of 6.234M, while So Help Me Todd slightly lagged behind at 6.224M. These figures positioned them as the lowest among CBS drama series this spring across all platforms.

Fan Reactions and Future Plans

Fan reactions have been mixed, with some expressing disappointment reminiscent of other recent cancellations of TV remakes. Furthermore, there are no immediate plans for these series to transition to Paramount+ following their network cancellation.

CBS Cancels CSI Vegas After Three Seasons and So Help Me Todd After Two

CBS Strategic Moves

In light of these cancellations, CBS continues its partnership with Bruckheimer Television, which is also working on a potential spinoff from another successful series, potentially buffering the network against these cancellations.

A follow-up to popular former series, CSI: Vegas had included original cast members and was produced by CBS Studios in collaboration with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

CBS Cancels CSI Vegas After Three Seasons and So Help Me Todd After TwoCBS Cancels CSI Vegas After Three Seasons and So Help Me Todd After Two

Moving Forward from Cancellations

The cancellation particularly marks the end of a “Cinderella story” for So Help Me Todd, which had exceeded expectations initially, securing a quick renewal for a second season after a strong pilot showing.

