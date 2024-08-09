Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details from Lord of the Rings

by

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details from Lord of the Rings

Cate Blanchett, the renowned actress known for her portrayal of Galadriel in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, recently made a surprising revelation. During an interview on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Blanchett claimed that no one got paid anything for their roles in Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy.

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details from Lord of the Rings

Shocking Admission

When asked by host Andy Cohen which film earned her the biggest paycheck, Blanchett responded with surprise, No, no one got paid anything to do that movie. She elaborated further when Cohen pressed about receiving profits from the film’s success:

No! That was way before any of that, no, nothing. I basically got free sandwiches and I got to keep my ears.

The Appeal of Working with Peter Jackson

Blanchett also expressed her initial motivation for joining the project:

I wanted to work with the guy who made Braindead [Sir Peter Jackson]

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details from Lord of the Rings

Gender Pay Gap in Hollywood

While promoting her new film ‘Borderlands,’ Blanchett highlighted the broader issue of gender pay disparity in Hollywood: Women don’t get paid as much as you think they do.

Potential Return as Galadriel

Despite the surprising pay revelation, Blanchett remains open to reprising her role as Galadriel. During a recent appearance at Glastonbury Festival, she expressed enthusiasm to return in a future ‘Lord of the Rings’ spin-off:

I would do anything with Andy Serkis,

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details from Lord of the Rings

New Developments in Middle-earth

Cate’s comments come amid exciting news about a new addition to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ franchise. Andy Serkis is set to direct ‘The Hunt for Gollum,’ with Peter Jackson returning as a producer. This announcement underscores how deeply each actor and filmmaker involved continues to invest in this iconic series:

With Andy coming aboard to direct ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,’ we continue an important commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all want to venture ahead and further contribute to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ cinematic history.

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details from Lord of the Rings

