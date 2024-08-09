Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the Rings

by

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the RingsThe Lord of the Rings” is one of the highest-grossing film series of all time, having grossed $2.9 billion worldwide. But, according to Cate Blanchett, that doesn’t necessarily mean the actors earned a handsome salary for their involvement in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy.

During Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, host Andy Cohen asked Blanchett what film she received the biggest paycheck for. “I think it’s probably Lord of the Rings,” Cohen guessed. “Are you kidding me?” Blanchett replied. “No, no one got paid anything to do that movie.

When Cohen asked her if she “got a piece of the backend,” Blanchett replied, “No! That was way before any of that. No, nothing.

Blanchett explained that her primary motivation was to work with Peter Jackson. “I wanted to work with the guy who made Braindead,” she continued, referring to Jackson’s 1992 zombie comedy film.

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the RingsBlanchett starred in Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy as Galadriel, a royal elf in Middle-Earth who possesses powerful magical abilities. The Oscar-winning actor reprised her role in the director’s Hobbit film series, a prequel to The Lord of the Rings.

Orlando Bloom’s Experience

Blanchett is not the only Lord of the Rings star who has expressed how minimal their pay was for the fantasy epic. In a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Orlando Bloom, who plays Legolas, said he was paid just$175,000 for all three movies.

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the RingsCate Blanchett added humorously on Watch What Happens Live, “I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my [elf] ears.”

The Ups and Downs

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the RingsThe sentiments shared by both Bloom and Blanchett reflect a common theme among the cast’s experiences: although they didn’t receive significant financial rewards, they cherish their time working on these iconic films. Like Bloom stating,I have nothing but great memories on the making of those films, it’s clear the journey provided more than just financial compensation.

