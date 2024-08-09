Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the Rings Cast

by

No, no one got paid anything to do that movie, bluntly stated Cate Blanchett while appearing on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen was visibly surprised when asking the award-winning actress about her paycheck for the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the Rings Cast

Known for her role as Galadriel, the powerful elven leader in Middle-Earth, Blanchett’s revelation is quite unexpected. Despite the franchise grossing $2.9 billion worldwide, it appears cast members didn’t see much of those profits. This tidbit surfaced when Cohen guessed that Blanchett received her highest paycheck from the Tolkien-inspired series, only for her to refute it with another detailed response: No! That was way before any of that. No, nothing.

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the Rings Cast

Supporting the Claim

Blanchett’s comment aligns with a statement made by her co-star Orlando Bloom in a 2019 episode of The Howard Stern Show, where he disclosed earning just $175,000 for his portrayal of Legolas across all three films. Despite the iconic character’s popularity and notable role within the narrative arc, Bloom reiterated how actors faced similarly modest paychecks.

Return to Middle-Earth

With new projects brewing around the Lord of the Rings universe, questions arise about potential returns from original cast members. Blanchett fondly recalled her time working with director Peter Jackson on a life raft experience. She emphasized her camaraderie with fellow cast members such as Andy Serkis saying, I love him to death.

Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the Rings Cast

A Glimpse Behind The Scenes

The discussion also touched upon Jackson’s previous works such as 1993’s horror-comedy Braindead, known in North America as Dead Alive. Blanchett shared, I wanted to work with the guy who made ‘Braindead,’ displaying admiration for Jackson’s ability to handle diverse film genres and narratives. Such anecdotes underline how not only financial gain but also creative fulfillment drove their involvement in these monumental projects.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey Eager to Return for Bridgerton Season 4
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2024
Warner Bros. Discovery Brings Harry Potter and Other Major Series Back to HBO
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2024
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Erik Griffin
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about CupcakKe
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about MaKayla Brownlee
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joy Hutton
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.