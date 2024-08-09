Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Pay Details for Lord of the Rings Cast

No, no one got paid anything to do that movie, bluntly stated Cate Blanchett while appearing on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen was visibly surprised when asking the award-winning actress about her paycheck for the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Known for her role as Galadriel, the powerful elven leader in Middle-Earth, Blanchett’s revelation is quite unexpected. Despite the franchise grossing $2.9 billion worldwide, it appears cast members didn’t see much of those profits. This tidbit surfaced when Cohen guessed that Blanchett received her highest paycheck from the Tolkien-inspired series, only for her to refute it with another detailed response:
No! That was way before any of that. No, nothing.
Supporting the Claim
Blanchett’s comment aligns with a statement made by her co-star Orlando Bloom in a 2019 episode of The Howard Stern Show, where he disclosed earning just $175,000 for his portrayal of Legolas across all three films. Despite the iconic character’s popularity and notable role within the narrative arc, Bloom reiterated how actors faced similarly modest paychecks.
Return to Middle-Earth
With new projects brewing around the Lord of the Rings universe, questions arise about potential returns from original cast members. Blanchett fondly recalled her time working with director Peter Jackson on
a life raft experience. She emphasized her camaraderie with fellow cast members such as Andy Serkis saying,
I love him to death.
A Glimpse Behind The Scenes
The discussion also touched upon Jackson’s previous works such as 1993’s horror-comedy Braindead, known in North America as Dead Alive. Blanchett shared,
I wanted to work with the guy who made ‘Braindead,’ displaying admiration for Jackson’s ability to handle diverse film genres and narratives. Such anecdotes underline how not only financial gain but also creative fulfillment drove their involvement in these monumental projects.
