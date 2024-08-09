Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Details About Her Lord of the Rings Earnings

Say it isn’t so, precious. While The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was undeniably a box office smash, raking in almost $900 million worldwide, it appears that the financial success didn’t trickle down to some of its stars.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cate Blanchett participated in a segment called “Plead the Fifth” where she opened up about her earnings from the highly profitable franchise. Cohen suggested that the biggest paycheck she received might have been for The Lord of the Rings, but Blanchett quickly debunked this assumption.
Are you kidding me? No, no one got paid anything to do that movie.
This revelation came as a surprise to many, given the massive success and cultural impact of the trilogy. Blanchett disclosed that there was no backend deal either, meaning she didn’t earn a percentage of the ticket sales:
No, nothing.
A Chance to Work with Peter Jackson
So what motivated her to join this monumental project? Cate Blanchett expressed a keen desire to work with director Peter Jackson. She nostalgically recalled his earlier work:
I wanted to work with the guy who made ‘Braindead,’
She joked about her compensation, mentioning that aside from earning virtually nothing:
I basically got free sandwiches. And I got to keep my ears.
Blanchett’s Journey and Future Projects
Beyond her role in The Lord of the Rings, Blanchett remains a much sought-after actress. She has been cast as Lilith in Eli Roth’s much-anticipated film adaptation of Borderlands. Interestingly, in an interview with Empire, she humorously attributed her decision to join Roth’s project to “COVID madness,” sharing how she spent an unusual amount of time landscaping during lockdown:
I spent a lot of time in the garden using the chainsaw a little too freely.
Her husband even joked:
This film could save your life.
Conclusion
Cate Blanchett’s candid insights showcase not only the unpredictable nature of Hollywood earnings but also her passion for unique projects and innovative directors like Peter Jackson and Eli Roth. As she continues to take on new roles, fans remain eager to see where her illustrious career will lead next.
