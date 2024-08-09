Cate Blanchett Reveals Surprising Compensation for Lord of the Rings

Australian actress Cate Blanchett made a startling revelation during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. Blanchett, who famously portrayed the regal elf Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings franchise, shared that she was hardly compensated for her role. While many might assume that such an iconic trilogy would bring substantial financial rewards, Blanchett debunked this myth with her candid remarks.
When asked by Cohen which of her films brought in the biggest paycheck, Blanchett responded with surprise to his guess of The Lord of the Rings.
No, no one got paid anything to do that movie. She elaborated further, indicating that the project didn’t include backend deals or substantial compensations.
No! That was way before any of that, no, nothing. Her reason for joining? The opportunity to work with director Peter Jackson, whom she admired for his earlier work such as Braindead.
Blanchett also added humorously that she received
free sandwiches and… got to keep my ears. Yet, despite minimal monetary returns, it’s evident she values her experience working on the epic saga.
Cate Blanchett’s time on the show came full circle as she promoted her latest film Borderlands. Interestingly, she voiced an ongoing imbalance in gender pay across Hollywood by saying,
Women don’t get paid as much as you think they do.
Even with these revelations about wages from past hits, Blanchett maintains enthusiasm for future projects. She hinted at a possible return as Galadriel for an upcoming spin-off film directed by Andy Serkis. Announcements indicate that Peter Jackson will be back as producer alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. For fans eagerly awaiting new journeys into Middle-earth, there’s much anticipation for this 2026 release.
