Cate Blanchett Discusses Minimal Pay for Lord of the Rings Cast

It’s surprising to think that despite grossing nearly $3 billion worldwide, the actors in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy didn’t see much of that wealth. Cate Blanchett recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she, along with her co-stars, received minimal compensation for their roles.
Cate Blanchett’s Honest Confession
On Wednesday’s episode of the show, host Andy Cohen inquired about the film for which she received her biggest paycheck. When Cohen speculated it might be Lord of the Rings, Blanchett retorted,
No, no one got paid anything to do that movie. This statement sheds light on the relatively modest earnings of actors despite their significant contribution to a wildly successful franchise.
An Unexpected Revelation
Cate further explained that she didn’t receive any part of the back-end profits either, something that might surprise fans.
I mean, I basically got free sandwiches, she added humorously. Despite these modest perks, it’s evident that the experience and opportunity to work with Peter Jackson were enough for her at the time.
Orlando Bloom’s Take
Cate isn’t alone in this revelation. Orlando Bloom shared a similar sentiment last year on The Howard Stern Show. He disclosed he earned only $175,000 for the entire trilogy.
Despite this, Bloom maintains a positive outlook on his experience, saying it was the
greatest gift of my life and he would gladly do it again even for half the pay.
The Trilogy Versus The Earnings
The earnings contrast starkly with the trilogy’s immense financial success. All three Lord of the Rings films collectively earned over $2.9 billion globally, with the entire Middle-Earth franchise grossing over $5.9 billion.
This franchise stands tall among the highest-grossing film series, rivaling giants like Marvel and Star Wars.
A Mythical Impact Beyond Finances
Morfydd Clark, who portrayed Galadriel in recent iterations, captures the essence of the characters and their impact. She remarks,
[Blanchett] has been such a huge part of my childhood as Galadriel. She literally feels like a mythical being to me. This highlights how these roles transcend monetary value, creating lasting cultural imprints.
The Legacy Continues
Cate Blanchett reprised her role as Galadriel in The Hobbit trilogy as well, participating in multiple films. Despite the modest paydays discussed, actors like Blanchett and Bloom find their involvement in these iconic films rewarding beyond financial gains.
