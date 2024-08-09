Casting Call Open for Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler’s Return

Happy Gilmore is gearing up for a triumphant return to the golf course. The follow-up to the beloved 1996 film is now officially in development with none other than Adam Sandler back on board, reprising his role and contributing his writing talent to the sequel.

Sequel Confirmation and Plot Speculations

During a March 2024 interview on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan, Christopher McDonald, who played the iconic Shooter McGavin in the original film, accidentally revealed that a sequel was in the works. Sandler later confirmed this while joking on the Dan Patrick Show about trying to keep McDonald tight-lipped about the project.

Speculations about the plot have been fueled further by McDonald’s comments. During an October 2023 appearance on The Movie Dweeb, he suggested ideas like The Ryder Cup or perhaps a Senior tour. However, specific plot details remain under wraps.

Netflix Takes the Lead

On May 15, 2024, Netflix officially confirmed its involvement. The platform announced that Adam Sandler would be reprising his legendary role for a new installment set to stream exclusively on their service.

New Cast Additions

Comedian Nick Swardson, who frequently collaborates with Sandler through Happy Madison Productions, has joined the cast. He discussed it during his July 2024 appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Swardson revealed that, in true Sandler fashion, there wasn’t a finalized script yet despite filming set for September. He mentioned his character being part of flashbacks to the 1950s.

The Filming Process and Location

The production will kick off in New Jersey come September, fulfilling Swardson’s announcement on the show.

A Glimpse into Happy Gilmore’s World

The original ‘Happy Gilmore’ narrated the quirky story of an ice hockey player turned golfing sensation striving to save his grandmother’s house from foreclosure. Directed by Dennis Dugan and written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, it grossed nearly $40 million as reported by Variety.

A Cult Classic Revisited

This cult classic remains close to fans’ hearts and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

As dedicated ‘Happy Gilmore’ fans await more news, excitement grows around what this sequel will bring both in terms of comedic relief and nostalgia.

