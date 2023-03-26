6 Things You Don’t Know About Elvira’s Cassandra Peterson

Cassandra Peterson’s role as Elvira is her most famous. However, she began her career in the entertainment industry long before she became Elvira. Peterson began acting in 1970 when she was only 19. Peterson’s career flourished from a Las Vegas showgirl to one of the most famous characters in the horror industry.
When Cassandra Peterson began working on Elvira’s Movie Macabre, the program was local. The movies shown on the program were all horror movies, but they were not the biggest movies in the film industry. Despite being a local show, Peterson’s Elvira gained so much fame so quickly that a movie was made about her, which led to a second movie about her. Cassandra Peterson’s fame rose quickly, but you may still not know many things about her life and career.
1. Cassandra Peterson Had A Great Toy Preference
Growing up, Peterson was not interested in the same things her friends were interested in. While her school-age friends played with Barbies and other dolls, Peterson had a unique toy preference. Even from an early age, she was drawn to the horror genre. She did not know as a child that she would one day become one of the most recognized horror hostesses in the entertainment industry, but she did know she preferred to play with scary toys. The more horror-related Peterson’s toys were, the better.
2. Ann-Margaret Inspired Cassandra Peterson To Become An Actor
Peterson went to Las Vegas as a teenager. While there with her parents, Peterson saw the film Viva Las Vegas, which starred Ann-Margaret. Viva Las Vegas was one of Ann-Margaret’s early roles, and Peterson had no idea at the time that Ann-Margaret would become one of the biggest film stars in history with roles in films such as Carnal Knowledge, Grumpy Old Men, and Any Given Sunday.
All Peterson knew was that Ann-Margaret was amazing. Her role in Viva Las Vegas-inspired Peterson to pursue an acting career for herself. Peterson tried convincing her parents to let her go to a live show in Vegas. They gave her permission, and that is when Peterson, at 17, was discovered and signed her first contract as an actress.
3. Peterson Went On A Date With A Famous Musician
Shortly after she signed her first acting contract, Peterson graduated from high school. She relocated to Las Vegas to begin her career, and her first job was working as a showgirl. Peterson worked on the production Vive Les Girls and met a famous musician not long after she took the role. She met Elvis Presley, one of the world’s most famous musicians. She went on one date with Elvis.
4. Peterson’s Biggest Regret Comes From A Scam
Peterson’s Memoir is called Yours Cruelly, Elvira, and she didn’t hold back when writing. She outlines her biggest regret in life in her 2021 book, and it’s a big one. A husband and wife photography duo convinced her to pose nude for a Penthouse test shoot.
The concept sounded good to Peterson, so she posed. She was not famous when she posed for the shoot, but the photography couple promised her that her nude photos would never be shown publicly. Unfortunately, the duo went back on their promise in the early 80s when Peterson was at the height of her career, and her nude photos were published in numerous men’s magazines. She had no legal right to stop them, either.
5. Peterson Was Almost Cast In A Gilligan’s Island Movie
The third Gilligan’s Island television movie was made in 1981, and Peterson was seriously considered for the role of Ginger Grant. She was one of only two actresses being considered for the role before filming began. She did not get the part, but it was an honor to make it as far as she did in the casting phase.
6. Cassandra Peterson’s Most Iconic Character Is Based On Herself
The role that Peterson is most widely recognized for is Elvira. She’s based most of her career playing the buxom horror vixen with no filter and much to say. Horror hosting is her main gig, and she’s mastered the art. The character of Elvira is based on Peterson’s personality when she was a teenager. Much like her teenage self, Peterson’s character says what’s on her mind without filtering it. Elvira is also self-deprecating, humorous, and effortlessly appealing. Elvira fans enjoy it.
The Elvira character evolved quickly, too. From a horror host to a cult classic to an entire brand, Cassandra Peterson’s teenage personality changed the course of her career. Elvira is no longer just a host. She’s a character in comic books, a Halloween costume, and she even has her own trading cards.
Read Next: Top 20 Wigs in Movie History