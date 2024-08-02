Carrie Underwood to Join American Idol as a Judge Replacing Katy Perry

American Idol has found its new leading lady in Carrie Underwood.
Sources confirm that Carrie Underwood, famed for winning the fourth season of the show, will step into Katy Perry’s shoes. Underwood’s journey to fame began two decades ago on American Idol, which aired on Fox at the time. She will be joining seasoned judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for Season 25 on ABC.
Crowded Field of Candidates Narrowed Down
The search for Katy Perry’s replacement has been extensive. Disney-owned ABC explored several high-profile names, including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Even Pink and Meghan Trainor were considered at different stages.
Underwood Returns as the Show's Most Successful Star
Underwood, who has sold around 85 million records worldwide, is often cited as the most successful winner in the history of American Idol. Her rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ and her iconic performance of ‘Alone’ were pivotal moments in her original run on the show.
Plan for Future Success
The show’s producers have been keen on bringing back past winners who achieved significant success. In 2018, Kelly Clarkson was approached to rejoin Idol but ultimately chose The Voice instead, underscoring the importance of reconnecting with former stars.
Katy Perry Reflects
Katy Perry has expressed her nostalgia regarding her departure from the show. She shared,
‘I think I will be crying at anything,’ said Perry. ‘It's been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt.’
Focusing on Music Again
Perry revealed she would now focus more deeply on her music career, highlighted by her recent single ‘Woman’s World.’ As a judge since Season 16, her departure marks an end of an era for the rebooted series on ABC.
What’s Next for American Idol?
ABC, having renewed American Idol earlier this spring, continues to gain strong ratings from the competition series. The 25th season is gearing up with much anticipation from fans who are eager to see how Carrie Underwood will shape the show’s dynamic going forward.
