Carly Risks Everything to Help Jason in General Hospital

A sneak peek at some of the action that will take place on General Hospital during the week of May 6, 2024. Be sure to tune in to GH every weekday to see how everything plays out.
Jason comes clean to Anna
Jason Jones spoke to DAM about his new job as the bureau’s general counsel. An English major and Shakespeare enthusiast, Jones spent nearly 10 years as a federal prosecutor, served on the Guantanamo Review Task Force, and worked in a private practice before joining the FBI in August.
Upon completion of this panel you will be certified in American Heart Association First Aid.
Jason Morgan reveals to Anna Devane the leverage the FBI has over him. She already knows he’s protecting Carly Corinthos Spencer from Rico violations. So, the Feds must have something else over him. Indeed, we’ll soon find out what it is. His admission surprises many as they never thought Jason would work with law enforcement.
Carly digs for information
Carly eavesdrops on John’s conversation and later pays Brennan a visit in prison. Considering Brennan was quite flirtatious with Carly when he first arrived in Port Charles, she probably thinks she can charm her way into getting invaluable information that Jason can feed to the FBI.
Unfortunately for her, we’re not sure she can use charm alone in swaying Brennan as he’s likely facing serious danger if he betrays his associates. Nevertheless, Carly is determined and risks it all, hoping to uncover something crucial.
Sonny’s medication struggles continue
Ava tries to get to the bottom of things with Sonny’s medication. There are concerns about Sonny’s mental health as symptoms of his tampered medication become evident.
This twist adds more pressure on Carly, who wants to help Sonny while balancing her efforts to protect Jason. Her impulsive decisions often put her right in the line of fire.
Trouble for Anna and Valentin
Felicia gives Anna a warning about Valentin. How long will Valentin be able to remain a step ahead before Anna figures out he’s running Pikeman? This revelation could shake many things up for those involved in the storyline.
Dante brings news
Dante shares some important news with Sam McCall which ties back to Jason’s cooperation with the FBI. Sam realizes how much is at stake and starts seeing things differently.
Brennan’s subtle threats
Brennan may not freely offer all details about his criminal network, but subtle hints regarding Sonny’s mental decline reach Carly’s ears. Her visit further complicates matters, making her an even bigger target within the dangerous landscape where loyalties are fragile.