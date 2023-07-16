Who Is Caridad Rivera? All About Matthew Modine’s Wife Of Over Four Decades

Matthew Modine is one of the most celebrated actors of our generation. The Emmy nominee has been in some of the most iconic films ever made. A few include Full Metal Jacket, Any Given Sunday, and The Dark Knight Rises are just some of the material in his filmography. Modine’s career spans over 30 years, and for most of his precious years, the actor has been married to Caridad Rivera.
The two officially tied the knot on October 31, 1980. Modine and Rivera met in New York City, where the former worked as a chef in an upscale restaurant, “What’s most important is to have a partner you share interests with, who challenges you, who is smarter than you.” Matthew said in an interview with Closer. “Then the physical side is a bonus. I hit the jackpot and got both!” Outside of her marriage with the famous actor, just who is Caridad Rivera?
Humble Beginnings
Rivera was born on January 1, 1970, in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Not much is known about her parents, but she is Puerto Rican. Her parents moved well into America by the time she was born. As such, she has since called this country home as she remains in the United States. In total, Rivera has six sisters, and they all live in the United States of America as well.
Rivera isn’t deep in the acting field like her husband but does have three credits to her name on IMDB. These include The Red Room, Theater of Horror, and Lost Cos. The 67-year-old has mainly done makeup and wardrobe throughout her career. However, some of her credits also go as a production assistant. Rivera is notoriously private, though her name is known around the industry because of her hard work behind the scenes. Her reported net worth is $1 million, with her occasional appearances onscreen contributing to her overall financial status.
Matthew Modine and Caridad Rivera’s Long Lasting Love
Matthew Modine and Caridad Rivera have been together for 40 years. In today’s modern times, that’s a rarity, and it’s something truly special when two people are able to last that long. The couple first met at a health restaurant, Au Natural. The latter was ready to leave and was simply wanting for her dish to go. Modine, on the hand, was quite smitten by the beautiful starlet:
“I told the waiter it wouldn’t travel and said I’d tell her so – I was a very cocky young chef! 0 and there was this beautiful creature. I said, “How many do you want?” [Laughs] I’d been in a few relationships and wanted someone to be friends with.” Rivera has been the 63-year-old’s rock ever since. She’s certainly been there through the ups and downs of the actor’s career. Modine feels that he wouldn’t be alive if he didn’t meet her.
Bodine and Rivera’s Children
Naturally, a love this long usually means the couple has children. The loving couple has two — Boman Mark Rivera Modine and Ruby Wylder Rivera Modine. Boman is the first child who was born on November 8, 1985, which is five years after their marriage. He has become an accomplished name in Hollywood as a writer, director, and producer.
His career has been going strong since 2011,, and he has done several high-profile projects such as The Exodite, Angels of Death, Hyperion, and Dark/Web. His sister has made a good name for herself as well. Born five years later in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 1990, she displayed her talents in Tinseltown as an actress, dancer, and singer.
Her most prominent role thus far is Sierra Morton on Shameless. However, the 32-year-old has also been stable in the Happy Death Day franchise, God Friended Me, and most recently, Fear. Ruby Modine is also deeply into the music scene as she’s the lead singer of the band Ruby Modine & the Disease. She’s already released a couple of mixtapes, with some of her most popular singles being “High Horse Running” and “Blue 13”.