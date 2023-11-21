Candy Montgomery Case: The Lawyer’s Journey After The Trial

by

The Candy Montgomery case remains a pivotal moment in legal history, not just for its sensational aspects but also for the profound impact it had on those involved. At the heart of the trial was a defense lawyer whose career trajectory took unexpected turns following the case’s conclusion. Let’s explore the journey of this legal professional post-trial.

Verdict and Its Ripple Effects

The outcome of the Candy Montgomery case was as dramatic as the trial itself. Acquitted on charges of murder, Montgomery walked free, leaving waves of shock and outrage in her wake. Public reaction was divided, with some spectators branding her a murderer despite the verdict. “A jury of nine women and three men found Candy Montgomery not guilty…and she was acquitted of the murder charge,” reflecting a contentious decision that resonated throughout the community and legal circles.

Immediate Post-Trial Career Moves

After such a high-profile case, one might expect a lawyer to ascend to even greater heights. However, for Don Crowder, Montgomery’s attorney, life took different turns. “Despite that first-timer fact, Crowder boldly and successfully argued in Montgomery’s favor…” Newsweek noted, marking his significant legal achievement. Yet, his career post-trial included running for governor and various business ventures, hinting at a desire to expand beyond the courtroom.

Navigating Public Perception

In the aftermath of the trial, public and media perception of Crowder were mixed. Some admired his skill in securing an acquittal against all odds, while others were critical. The community was “upset with Crowder for having defended this brazen hussy,” but said the attorney simply saw her as a “poor woman” no one would defend, Jim Atkinson remarked, capturing the polarized views.

Continued Legal Endeavors

Crowder continued his legal practice after the trial’s conclusion, serving as a city attorney for Allen, Texas. The method he used in Montgomery’s defense, forensic hypnotism, later faced scrutiny and potentially affected his standing in legal circles. Despite these challenges, he maintained his role for over two decades.

A Legacy Interwoven with Tragedy

The long-term effects of the Candy Montgomery case on Crowder’s legacy are complex. His innovative defense led to an acquittal that both marveled and dismayed observers. Unfortunately, personal struggles marred his later years leading to a tragic end in 1999. Yet, his professional contributions endure as part of his narrative.

