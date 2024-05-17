Cancelled 2023 Animated Show With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Is Coming to Netflix

The critically acclaimed Scavengers Reign is making a triumphant transition to Netflix, despite its untimely cancellation on Max. Starting May 31, Season 1 of this animated sci-fi drama will be available for streaming in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand. While the deal with Netflix is non-exclusive, meaning episodes will still stream on Max, fans have reasons to cheer.
Season 1 explores a crew stranded on the alien planet Vesta after their damaged freighter crashes. The narrative follows their struggle for survival as they attempt to reunite with lost shipmates and cope with an ecosystem that has evolved without human intervention.
Critics like Alison Herman from Variety have lauded Scavengers Reign, describing it as a blend of nature documentary ambiance with engaging storytelling. According to her, it
pairs the engrossing ambience of a nature documentary with the propulsive thrust of narrative, creating an experience that is both visually and emotionally captivating.
The show’s exceptional animation has drawn remarkable praise. Film critic A. Smith highlighted its innovation and visual appeal stating,
The animation in Scavengers Reign has been praised by critics as innovative and visually stunning.
Executive producers Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner expressed excitement over the new platform. Bennett shared their enthusiasm:
We are beyond thrilled that ‘Scavengers Reign’ will be joining the incredible animation lineup on Netflix. This move opens the possibility of reaching a broader audience while keeping current fans engaged.
However, what stands out is its so-far perfect critical score. As stated by various reviews, Scavengers Reign boasts a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, a testament to the show’s outstanding quality.
Bennett and Huettner hinted at plans for more seasons should viewer interest hold strong, signifying potential deep dives into character development and world-building. According to Bennett:
We’ve definitely thought a lot about that… Ultimately, at this point, it’s really up to the viewers if they want the story to keep going.
This transfer to Netflix indeed holds promise for the future of Scavenger’s Reign. As critic A. Smith aptly noted:
A beautifully animated show with deep thought behind the art and story…. Fans can only hope that Scavengers Reign will gain the momentum it needs to sustain more seasons on its new home.