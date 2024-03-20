Callum Turner: Where You Know ‘The Masters of the Air’s Actor From

Since transitioning from theater, Callum Turner has had increasing screen credits in movies and TV shows. The British actor was born in Hammersmith, London, England, on February 15, 1990. Turner found a love and passion for acting at an early age, influenced by his mother, who loved the performing arts.
Besides his high-profile relationships, first with actress Vanessa Kirby and now with singer Dua Lipa, Callum Turner is more popular with television audiences in 2024 with his new role on the Apple TV+ miniseries. Turner portrayed Major John “Bucky” Egan in Masters of the Air. Like the other miniseries’ top cast, Callum Turner has received praise for his performance, from critics and audiences. Here are 8 other Callum Turner roles in movies and TV shows that you probably recognize him from.
Queen and Country (2014)
Queen and Country may not have been a popular movie with most American film audiences, but for those who appreciate British drama films, it’s one of those must-watch British comedy dramas. Interestingly, Queen and Country was Callum Turner’s film debut, having only starred in four short films every year since 2010. In Queen and Country, Turner was cast in the lead role as Bill Rohan, a young man conscripted for national service. The movie follows Bill’s life, friendship with Percy Hapgood (Caleb Landry Jones), and relationships. Much of the movie’s 115-minute runtime occurs during his time at the army training camp. Callum Turner co-starred alongside Vanessa Kirby (his future girlfriend), who played his sister, Dawn Rohan.
Glue (2014)
In the early years of Callum Turner’s career, before having lead roles in notable movies and TV shows, Glue was his first main role in television. In the Jack Thorne-created mystery drama series for E4, Callum Turner was cast as Eli Bray. His character is the older brother of Caleb “Cal” Bray (Tommy Knight), whose death becomes the series’ central plot. The 8-episode series originally aired from September 15 to November 3, 2014.
Green Room (2015)
The Jeremy Saulnier-directed American horror thriller Green Room was Callum Turner’s first horror project in movies and TV shows. Like a stereotypical horror movie, Green Room had its fair share of violence and gore. Turner was cast alongside Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat, Imogen Poots, Joe Cole, and Patrick Stewart. Callum Turner played Tiger, the singer of the Ain’t Rights punk band. Although Turner’s character didn’t survive to the end of the movie, the green-haired character is an unmissable presence in Green Room (2015). Tiger was killed when Neo-Nazi Clark (Kai Lennox), a dogfight breeder, unleashed one of his fighting dogs on him.
Tramps (2016)
Cast as Danny, Callum Turner played the male lead on the Netflix 2016 romantic comedy Tramps. His character crosses paths with Ellie (Grace Van Patten) after he chooses to help his incarcerated brother deliver a package. With Ellie as his driver, things go awry when Danny mistakenly gives the package to the wrong woman. Danny and Ellie team up to find the woman, return the package to the rightful owner, and get paid. Playing the naive lover boy, Tramps is one of Callum Turner’s most likely roles in movies or TV shows where most audiences got acquainted with the actor.
Fantastic Beasts Movies
Every once in a while, actors have a project that redefines their career. For Callum Turner, joining the ensemble cast of the Fantastic Beasts movies was the highest point of his career. Directed by David Yates from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling, Turner’s first appearance in the Fantastic Beasts film series was in the 2018 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Cast as Theseus Scamander, Turner’s character is the older brother of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). Described as a war hero, after having fought in World War I, Theseus Scamander was engaged to Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz) in The Crimes of Grindelwald.
With Box Office earnings of $654.9 million, Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald quickly became Callum Turner’s highest-grossing movie. However, the movie was the lowest-grossing installment of the Wizarding World franchise. Turner reprised the role in the 2022 sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Although created with a similar production budget of $200 million, The Secrets of Dumbledore performed poorly than its predecessor at the Box Office to become the lowest-grossing installment of the Wizarding World franchise. The Secrets of Dumbledore grossed $407.2 million at the Box Office.
The Capture (2019)
The Capture was Callum Turner’s last project on television before he was cast in the Apple TV+ Masters of the Air (2024). Created by Ben Chanan, The Capture is a British mystery thriller series. Callum Turner joined the show in its first season as the lead character. Framed for the kidnapping and murder of his lawyer, Hannah Roberts (Laura Haddock), Turner’s character, Lance Corporal Shaun Emery, relies on DI/DCI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) of the Homicide and Serious Crime Command to help clear his name. As the lead character, Callum Turner appeared in all 6 episodes of season 1.
Emma. (2020)
Movie audiences will remember Callum Turner in the Academy Award-nominated period romantic comedy Emma. (2020). Adapted from Jane Austen’s 1815 novel, Emma. is one of the most beautifully produced adaptations of the English novelist’s work. Callum Turner was cast as Frank Churchill, one of Emma Woodhouse’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) love interests after he arrives in the Surrey town of Highbury. While movie audiences had seen Turner in romantic comedies in the past, Emma. is his first period movie.
The Boys in the Boat (2023)
Callum Turner might be making headlines in television for his role in Masters of the Air, but film audiences had a feel for his performance in the 2023 biographical sports drama The Boys in the Boat. In the movie, Turner portrays a younger Olympian rower, Joe Rantz. With most of the movie’s runtime set in a flashback, Rantz tells the story of how his University of Washington junior varsity (JV) team rose to win gold at the 1936 Olympics. If you recognized Callum Turner from these movies and TV shows, check out these 5 jaw-dropping moments in Masters of the Air.