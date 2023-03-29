Calle Walton: Breaking Barriers as a Visually Impaired Actress

Home
Calle Walton: A Visually Impaired Actress Defying the Odds

Despite her challenges as a visually impaired actress, Calle Walton has made a name for herself in the acting industry. Her role in the series “In The Dark” has not only won her a fan following but also inspired others with disabilities to pursue their dreams. This article delves into the life and career of this talented young actress.

Early Life and Family of Calle Walton

Calle Walton was born in New Hampshire on March 7, 2000, to Iain Walton and Tracey Bean. Although she has become a well-known name in entertainment, she has kept her early life, and family details relatively private. Through her social media, it is known that she has an older brother, but not much information is available about him.

Walton attended W. Ross Macdonald School, where she discovered her love for acting. Despite losing her eyesight at a young age, she never gave up on her passion and continued to pursue her dreams.

The Struggle with Vision Loss

Calle Walton started experiencing pain in her eyes when she was in third grade. After visiting the hospital, doctors discovered a mass in her optic nerve, causing inflammation. She underwent treatment for eight years, but her condition worsened, and she gradually lost her sight.

Upon completing high school, new doctors diagnosed her with cancer, which they believed had been present since birth. Despite the treatments and expenses, Walton’s vision was lost permanently, and her chances of regaining it are slim.

Breaking into the Acting World with “In The Dark”

After losing her sight, Calle Walton’s acting dreams seemed impossible, but destiny had other plans. Her opportunity to shine arrived when she was cast in the series “In The Dark.” Although hesitant because of her condition, Walton embraced the role of a visually impaired character.

She made her acting debut in 2019 at 19, and her performance in the series garnered both fame and admiration.

About the Series “In The Dark”

“In The Dark” is an American crime-drama television series created by Corinne Kingsbury. Premiering in 2019, the show revolves around a blind woman in her twenties who struggles with her daily life and ends up investigating her friend’s murder.

The series’ diverse cast and authentic portrayal of a visually impaired protagonist resonated with viewers, many of whom could relate to the challenges faced by the characters.

Controversy Surrounding “In The Dark”

Before the series premiered in March 2019, the National Federation of the Blind protested against casting a sighted actress, Perry Mattfeld, in the lead role of a visually impaired character. The organization argued that blind actors were better suited for such roles and that many struggled to find industry opportunities.

Despite the protest, Mattfeld retained her role, and Calle Walton was cast as Chloe Riley, a visually impaired character, reflecting the real-life experiences of the actress.

Personal Life and Future Plans

Calle Walton has been discreet about her personal life, and as of now, she is single and focused on her career. She continues to work on “In The Dark” and is considering pursuing a college degree in acting to hone her skills further.

Social Media Presence and Net Worth

Though not highly active on social media, Walton has a presence on Facebook where she occasionally shares pictures from her life. She has accumulated an estimated net worth of $200,000 through her role in “In The Dark,” and her acting career shows promise for continued success in the future.

Calle Walton’s journey as a visually impaired actress is a testament to her resilience and determination. By breaking barriers and defying expectations, she has become an inspiration for others with disabilities to pursue their own dreams, proving that talent and passion can overcome even the most daunting obstacles.

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

