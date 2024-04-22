BTS V Showcases Love for Taylor Swift Sharing ‘Fortnight’ on Instagram

Welcome to our live coverage of the latest in entertainment. This segment highlights significant updates and developments from the entertainment industry on April 21, 2024.
BTS V Admiration for Taylor Swift’s New Release
In an exciting development for music fans, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, has showcased his affection for Taylor Swift’s work. V, currently a part of South Korea’s military service, took to Instagram to share a snippet of Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s new collaboration, ‘Fortnight’. The song is part of Swift’s latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’—a milestone marking her first collaboration with Post Malone.
Chart-Topping Success for Swift and Malone
The release of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ smashed streaming records by amassing over 500 million streams within its first 24 hours. This historic achievement made it the fastest-streaming album of 2024. Alongside its audio success, Taylor Swift introduced fans to an artsy black-and-white music video starring Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles. In the video, Swift aimed to envision the music’s backdrop which immensely resonated with viewers around the globe.
Fan Reactions Light Up Social Media
The fan community, including BTS ARMY and Swifties, were thrilled by V’s endorsement of the track. This cross-over between fanbases ignited discussions and expressions of admiration across social media platforms. Fans are especially engaged in interpreting the depths Taylor Swift and Post Malone explored in their artistic collaboration.
Poignant Acclaim from Post Malone
In heartfelt accolades that highlight the industry’s mutual admiration, Post Malone expressed his overwhelming honor to collaborate with Taylor Swift.
It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honoured to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you, Tay.This sentiment encapsulates the respect and professional camaraderie within the music industry
