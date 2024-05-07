Bryan Olesen Delivers a Rocking Queen Performance on The Voice

Home
Bryan Olesen Kicks Off The Voice Live Round with Electrifying Queen Cover

Launching the first live round of The Voice, Bryan Olesen set a high standard with his dynamic rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” As the curtain rose on Monday night’s show, Olesen, from Lincoln, filled the room with an electric energy that was undeniable.

Coaches Rave Over Olesen’s Heartfelt Performance

Kelly Clarkson commended Bryan’s artistry on stage, stating, Bryan, I think you are truly an artist. This praise was echoed by Reba McEntire who admired his complete performance during the blind auditions, “That was a performance I felt, without seeing anything. When I did turn around, the package was complete,” Reba recalled.

A Veteran Musician Taking On New Challenges

Olesen shared his determination to prove himself further despite being the oldest contestant, “I want to show America that my life is nowhere near on cruise control,” he remarked in a prerecorded segment aired before his performance. His ambition shone through as he claimed, “I want to make it to the top 9;” revealing his competitive spirit.

Fans Captivated by Olesen’s Commanding Stage Presence

The live audience and at-home viewers were left astounded by Bryan’s energetic interpretation of the Queen classic which has been recognized as a top feel-good song of the past 50 years according to researchers. It’s a track that requires prowess and charm; both qualities Bryan displayed effortlessly.

Stepping Stones in Olesen’s Musical Journey

Bryan reflected on his time with previous bands and looked forward to what lies ahead for his career. He reminisced about his past involvement in Newsboys and Casting Pearls and voiced excitement about future prospects. We were very close as a group. But even w, Roger Taylor once reflected on similar band dynamics after significant changes within Queen,

Voting Opens for Fans To Weigh In

With Olesen’s performance setting the bar high for this season, fans are encouraged to support their favorite contestants through votes. Voting details are available via The Voice’s official website or on its mobile application.

Steve Delikson
