Bryan Craig Returns to General Hospital as Morgan Corinthos

Morgan Reunites with Sonny
Expectations are high as Bryan Craig is set to reprise his role as Morgan Corinthos on General Hospital. The two-time Daytime Emmy winner originally portrayed Morgan from 2013 to 2016. The actor shared his excitement about reuniting with Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), saying,
It took little to convince me to come back for a special episode with Mo.
An offer he couldn’t refuse
Craig revealed the process of his return was initiated by [Casting Director] Mark Teschner or [Executive Producer] Frank Valentini. They asked if he’d be interested in returning for a special episode. Knowing all his scenes would be with Benard quickly sealed the deal.
All your stuff would be with Mo, he chuckled, reflecting it was an easy decision to make.
A walk down memory lane
This marks Craig’s second return since Morgan was killed in 2016. Reflecting on his first impressions when stepping back on set, Craig said,
Walking back onto the set was weird, like stepping into a decade ago. Nothing had changed much. It felt like a time capsule, seeing familiar faces who hadn’t aged and the production running just as smoothly.
Close ties with Maurice Benard
The two actors share a close bond, keeping in touch even when off-set. Before filming, Craig sought insights from Benard about their scenes together. The playful banter continued behind the scenes as well. Craig fondly recounted a moment,
I pretended to be the director and gave him a note that made him laugh.
The mystery of Morgan’s return
The specifics of Morgan’s scenes remain under wraps, but Sonny’s chaotic life suggests some intense moments are ahead. Given the multiple layers of Morgan’s character—from feisty and brooding to out-of-control—Craig approached his performance flexibly. Craig appreciated the powerful outcome , adding that both actors were deeply committed to their scenes.
A warm reception from fans
Craig is overwhelmed by the positive fan reactions to his return. Reflecting on his initial days on the show, he said,
I had never watched soaps and didn’t realize how many people did until I started being recognized often. He finds it surreal that so many fans are excited about this return over a decade later.
Career growth through General Hospital
Craig credits General Hospital with sharpening his craft through years of consistent, high-frequency work, particularly the challenging bipolar disorder storyline he enacted alongside Benard.
