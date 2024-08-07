Brooke’s Fashion Summit Success Uneasy Amid Forrester Drama

In Monte Carlo, Brooke gushes to Ridge about the breathtaking scenery. Ridge points out a yacht and remarks that it’s the boat he should have bought long ago. He emphasizes that they need to make a splash at the event. A man approaches, and Brooke expresses her excitement about the fashion summit. The man mentions that both he and the prince were quite eager to see her.

Meanwhile at Forrester Creations, Steffy discusses with Finn how much the company has invested into Brooke’s Bedroom line. Hope watches from across the room as Finn questions the line’s potential success. Steffy remains optimistic, citing positive feedback from social media. Hope interjects confidently with a It won’t. Steffy then sighs about forgetting her passport, which prompts a flashback for Hope finding it.

The atmosphere intensifies with Poppy’s tumultuous situation back at her apartment. As Luna interrogates her mother about a suspicious backpack and some letters, Poppy vehemently denies killing Tom Starr despite Luna’s frantic accusations.You’re Bill’s daughter, not Tom’s! Poppy insists. But Luna is relentless, casting doubt on her mother’s denials.

On another note, Katie finds Hope alone in the design office, lost in thought after fantasizing about Finn. Concerned, Katie asks Hope if she is alright. At this point, Finn rejoins Steffy at Forrester, who is still conversing with Carter and Zende about their projects. Steffy remarks on Finn’s delay while also steering the discussion to Brooke’s Bedroom line launch.

The scene shifts back to Monaco where Ridge continues to rally the press at the summit by celebrating Brooke’s contributions and legendary allure. He ensures that Brooke feels confident by reminding her of the impactful message she’s conveying.

As tension builds back at Poppy’s place, Luna doubts her mother’s every word, especially when considering past drug usage. Even though Poppy swears innocence and claims ignorance about how the backpack ended up there, Luna remains wary and questions why all this secrecy?

The dramatic showcase unfolds as Katie joins in praising Brooke’s imminent online breakthrough while everyone at Forrester keeps a close watch on the live launch of Brooke’s Bedroom line.

