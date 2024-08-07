Brooke and Ridge Spark Success for Forrester in Monte Carlo on The Bold and the Beautiful

As the scorching summer continues, the drama heats up on The Bold and the Beautiful. Let’s dive into the significant storylines unfolding this week.
Brooke and Ridge in Monte Carlo
In Monte Carlo, Brooke and Ridge are at the center of a social media storm as they field questions from the press. Brooke excitedly exclaims how thrilled they are to be back and bask in the adoration from fans. Ridge’s declaration that there’s nothing like the magic of Brooke Logan certainly sets the stage for an exciting week.
The Impact at Forrester Creations
Meanwhile, back at Forrester Creations, Katie shares with Zende and Hope that the launch was incredibly successful, leaving everyone in a frenzy. Steffy is anxiously talking to Finn about waiting for more updates, as Carter reveals that Brooke and Ridge made quite a splash in Monte Carlo. Hope’s comment highlights it best: what’s good for Brooke’s Bedroom is good for the company.
Anticipation and Skepticism
Steffy counters Hope’s optimism with a dose of reality by noting that buzz must translate into sales for true success. Echoing this sentiment, Carter emphasizes the necessity for significant results from their social media campaign. Although cautiously optimistic, Steffy expresses her hopes for the relaunch but acknowledges they need solid numbers to prove its success.
Brooke’s Mixed Emotions
As Brooke walks through Monaco’s reception tent, her worries about whether the launch will go viral are met with Ridge’s unwavering optimism, bolstered by his belief in her honesty and openness.
Zende’s Commendation
At Forrester, Zende receives praise for his campaign efforts from Carter and Steffy. Katie reasserts her belief in Zende’s abilities as Head of PR. Hope underscores Brooke Logan’s lasting appeal by reiterating how customers eagerly await her return. Yet Carter pragmatically insists on needing sales figures to truly validate Brooke’s return.
Crisis Averted
The excitement mounts in Monaco as Brooke poses for selfies with fans while back at Forrester, a website crash leads to some panic. However, it soon resumes functionality and everyone celebrates as Carter announces they’ve sold 126,000 units!
A Heartfelt Moment
Meanwhile in Monte Carlo, an older woman approaches Brooke to thank her for her empowering message. This heartfelt moment adds a touch of warmth amidst all the business talk.
Taylor Returns
The week concludes with a significant surprise. As Steffy grapples with expectations versus reality at Forrester Creations, she gets an unexpected call from her mother Taylor—now portrayed by Rebecca Budig—who announces she’s coming home.
