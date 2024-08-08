Britt Baker Joins Cobra Kai for Intense Martial Arts Action in Final Season

Britt Baker, the former AEW Women’s World Champion, is set to make her mark on the small screen with an appearance in the highly acclaimed Netflix series, Cobra Kai. According to a report by PWInsider Elite, Baker will be featured in the show’s sixth and final season as a European fighter participating in the Sekai Taikai, an international Karate tournament that becomes a focal point this season.
Britt Baker’s Role in Cobra Kai
Britt Baker will showcase her wrestling prowess through intense fight sequences. These scenes were shot before her much-anticipated return to AEW, which had been delayed due to commitments with the series. The first batch of episodes is already available on Netflix and introduces viewers to the tournament’s early stages, including all major participants. The second segment of Season 6, featuring significant action from Baker, is slated for release on November 15.
Baker’s Return to AEW
Dr. Britt Baker resumed her AEW career at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, marking a triumphant comeback. Amidst speculation regarding her injury break, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his excitement:
Dr. Britt Baker is one of our original stars and she’s been out injured for an extended period of time. I’m very eager to get Britt back here. She’s somebody that’s been part of AEW all along. And we’d love to have her back in the mix very soon.
Ongoing Rivalries and Suspension
Following her return, Baker found herself embroiled in heated rivalries as she targeted TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. However, controversy struck when she was suspended after a backstage altercation involving AEW American Champion MJF and his real-life partner Alicia Atout. This incident traced back to unresolved issues from a fallout between them last year.
Upcoming Matches and Potential Returns
Despite being under suspension, Dr. Britt Baker remains scheduled to compete against Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW All In: London on August 25. Her trajectory suggests that this upcoming match could be pivotal in either settling old scores or igniting new tensions within the wrestling circuit.
Aside from her wrestling career, Dr. Britt Baker has earned accolades including Match of the Year and Woman of the Year in 2021. As fans eagerly anticipate her dual presence on both Netflix’s Cobra Kai and AEW rings, it is clear that Baker’s versatility continues to shine through her contributions across entertainment genres.
Follow Us