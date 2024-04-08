Bridgerton Season 3: Everything You Need to Know

Bridgerton season 3 is one of the most anticipated Netflix series in 2024. The Shondaland historical fiction-romance series has kept television audiences wanting more for two seasons. The series has been based on Julia Quinn’s eight Regency romance novels. Set in London’s Regency era, Bridgerton follows the lives of London’s nobilities and gentries during its social season.
So far, each season has centered on the lives and romantic relationships of the Bridgerton family. Bridgerton season 1 followed Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) romance and marriage to the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Season 2 was about Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kathani “Kate” Sharma (Simone Ashley). Here’s everything to know about Bridgerton season 3.
Who Will Bridgerton Season 3 Focus On?
Bridgerton audiences were introduced to all eight children of the Bridgerton family in season 1. They include Anthony, Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Daphne, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes & Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). Ideally, with Daphne and Anthony out of the way, going by Julia Quinn’s third book series, An Offer from a Gentleman, the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, would have been the next eligible bachelor. However, Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Bridgerton’s third son, Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.
While it’s no longer a secret to viewers that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is Lady Whistledown, she has always had a thing for Colin Bridgerton. Although she kept things quiet for much of season 1, Penelope, as well as much of the series’ audiences, were disappointed to hear Colin tell his friends he wouldn’t court Penelope. Bridgerton season 3 will showcase a bolder Penelope, who isn’t lurking in the shadows and waiting for Colin to notice her. There’s no doubt Colin’s words in Bridgerton season 2 hurt Penelope.
If anything, especially with Bridgerton’s high societal standing, Colin’s stating he’ll never court Penelope to his friend automatically makes her ineligible to the other possible suitors. Judging by Penelope and Colin’s conversation in a scene from the trailer, audiences are excited for the release of what is believed to be the best season yet. While it would have its fair share of romance, Bridgerton season 3 promises an action-packed drama.
Who Will Return For Bridgerton Season 3?
Following the shocking exit of Regé-Jean Page after playing Simon Basset, audiences had to do without his presence in Bridgerton season 2. Although Daphe appeared in a supporting role in season 2, Phoebe Dynevor will not make an appearance in Bridgerton season 3. However, unlike Regé-Jean Page, she’s open to making future appearances in other Bridgerton seasons. With Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton being the focal characters for season 3, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will return to reprise their roles in Bridgerton season 3.
All other major characters of the show have also been confirmed to return. Julie Andrews will voice Lady Whistledown, and Adjoa Andoh will reprise her role as Lady Danbury. Even the newlywed couple of season 2, Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, have been confirmed to make an appearance, with their respective actors reprising the roles. However, one character, although returning, has been recast. English actress Ruby Stokes, who played Francesca Bridgerton in seasons 1 and 2, will not return to portray the character in season 3.
Ruby Stokes landed a leading role in another Netflix series, Lockwood & Co. Scheduling conflicts, especially with the success of Lockwood & Co. means she would not be available to reprise her role in Bridgerton season 3. English actress and model Hannah Dodd was recast as Francesca Bridgerton and will appear in Bridgerton season 3. Besides these non-returning cast, all other cast and characters (unless killed off or the story arc ended) will return in Bridgerton season 3. As with every past season, season 3 will introduce a few new characters. The Crown’s Sam Phillips plays Lord Debling, Wreck’s James Phoon plays Harry Dankworth, and Daniel Francis plays Marcus Anderson.
Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date
For the first time since Bridgerton premiered on Netflix, season 3 will be released in two parts. Split into two parts, Bridgerton season 3 Part One will be released on May 16, 2024. The first part will have 4 episodes. Similarly, Bridgerton season 3 Part Two will have 4 episodes and be released on June 13, 2024.
Judging by the success of the first two seasons, splitting season 4 into two parts will guarantee a lot more interest and viewership. As has always been the case, Bridgerton season 3 will be available to watch on Netflix for anyone with an active subscription. If you enjoyed reading about Bridgerton season 3, check out the best shows to watch if you loved Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.