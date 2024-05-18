Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2: Every Question It Needs to Answer

With several cliffhangers in Part One, Bridgerton season 3 Part 2 has several questions that need answers. The two-year wait for a follow-up season has been met with excitement as the season’s romance falls to friends and neighbors Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Although it is a major difference from its source material, it’s a welcome development considering both characters ‘popularity with the audience.
Bridgerton season 3 Part One brought back several familiar faces as well as new characters. Like in season 1, several other budding romance/subplots were explored in season 3 Part 1. This approach gave audiences more than one storyline to stay glued to and root for. However, the 4-episode Part One left many unanswered questions that audiences hope Part 2 will address. Here are the major questions Bridgerton season 3 Part 2 must answer.
Will the Featherington Girls Give Birth to Sons?
Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) may have shortcomings, but her two older daughters have become more of a punishment than a blessing. Of all the famous families in the ton, the Featheringtons have had to deal with their financial misfortunes while trying to maintain a flamboyant lifestyle. After the death of her husband and their father, to help keep the family afloat, Lady Featherington painstakingly tried to find suitors for her two oldest daughters, Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Philippa (Harriet Cains).
Lady Featherington had also successfully forged inheritance documents that ensured her daughter’s sons became heir to a fortune. What was left was for any of her older daughters to conceive and hopefully produce an heir. After hoping in vain for news of conception, Lady Featherington discovered Prudence and Philippa, as well as their simpleton husbands, had no idea how to make babies. By the end of Part One, it is implied that both daughters are pregnant. Lady Featherington’s commitment to ensuring the success of her family has endeared her to the hearts of audiences. It would be much relief if one or both daughters could give Lady Featherington her long-awaited heir.
The Strained Relationship Between Lady Danbury and Her Brother
From the moment she received a letter about his arrival, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) has been the least enthusiastic about having her brother back in the ton. However, it seems to be Lady Danbury who has an issue with his presence and not the other way around. Bridgerton Season 3 Part One introduces Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis) as Lady Danbury’s brother. Until this time, nothing has been mentioned about the character.
However, thanks to the backstory in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, we know about her unhappy marriage to Lord Danbury. This would mean her family forced her to marry against her wishes. Could this be why she seems unenthused to have her brother around? Or does he know something that could jeopardize her standing and relationship in society? It is a major unanswered question that audiences would need closure for in season 3, Part 2.
Will There Be A Love Affair Between Viscountess Bridgerton and Lady Danbury’s Brother?
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ended with Lady Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) garden in bloom. The subject wasn’t visited or hinted at until the concluding episode of season 3, Part One. At least now that she’s satisfied her daughter, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd), has found someone, maybe she’ll avail herself and consider a love affair. This much is known, Lady Violet Bridgerton’s garden is in bloom, and Marcus Anderson seems to have a romantic interest in her. While it may seem he’s a worthy gardener for her blooming garden, Lady Danbury could be an obstacle to this union.
Will Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington Become Close Friends Again?
Having Lady Whistledown write about her scandalous deal to find a husband with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) was the smartest decision Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) could have ever taken. For one, it made Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) realize Penelope wasn’t being vindictive writing about her in season 2. However, as much as Eloise feels remorse for judging too harshly, she’s yet to forgive Penelope wholly. With the teaser trailer for Bridgerton season 3 Part 2, Eloise is hellbent on Penelope revealing she’s Lady Whistledown to her brother before their marriage.
At this point, it’s hard to say if Eloise is being protective of her brother or trying to get back at Penelope. Eloise could also be jealous that Penelope dared to be a writer, as it is something Eloise has always wanted but never pursued. If Julia Quinn’s novels are anything to go by, “Polin” shippers can rest easy knowing Penelope and Colin will get married and have children. Without delving much into the novels, season 3, Part 2, will need to answer the questions regarding the future relationship between Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton.
Benedict Bridgerton’s New Love Affair With Lady Tilley Arnold
Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the second Bridgerton son and child, has had his fair share of romances since Bridgerton season 1. His new love interest in Bridgerton season 3 is the widowed Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). Throughout the show, Benedict hasn’t had the best of luck with romances.
It would be interesting to see how his new affection for Lady Arnold plays out. Without revealing any more spoilers, especially if Julia Quinn's novels remain the show's source material, Benedict and Lady Arnold's romance may suffer the same fate as his and modiste Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale).