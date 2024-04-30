7 Lines From the Charming ‘Bridgerton’ Men That Made Us Swoon

Dearest Gentle Reader, the men on Bridgerton have had us all in a chokehold since the very beginning of the series, and it’s safe to say we remain irrevocably charmed with not only theirs but all Bridgerton quotes. Bridgerton Season 3 is all set to release in two parts. The first part premieres next month starting May 16, 2024, followed by the second on June 13, 2024, and will take viewers through the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).
As we finally end the painfully long wait for Bridgerton Season 3, let’s recall some of the most soul-touching lines uttered by the blue-blooded studs on the show. Based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name. Bridgerton is Shondaland’s first scripted show for Netflix and was quick to pick up a massive cult following within weeks of its release. So with a spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in the mix, coupled with a wait on Season 3, let’s calm our hearts with the most swoon-worthy lines that the Bridgerton men have wooed us with over the last four years.
1.”To Meet Your Best Friend in The Most Beautiful of Women is Something Entirely Apart”
Fans of the show are well aware that nothing beats the heartfelt monologue by the Duke of Hastings, played by the utterly gorgeous Regé-Jean Page, as we remain enamored with every growing sentence. This line perfectly exemplifies what little girls dreamt Prince Charming would say one day while professing his undying love for them. The Duke touches upon friendship is the best foundation for love and how being able to have easy conversations with someone makes one want to simply never stop talking to them.
We especially appreciate the conviction with which this tall, dark, handsome man expressed his love for Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) in front of the Queen and everyone else present, portraying how desperately smitten he is. “I did not want Miss Bridgerton to only be my friend, I wanted her to be my wife. I want her to be my wife,” is a proposal no girl could ever refuse — we get it, Daphne.
2.“When One Burns For Someone Who Does Not Feel The Same”
Another line from the Duke of Hastings which led to the iconic “I burn for you” and had us throwing our arms up in excitement. With the hasty wedding and lack of opportunities to communicate, tensions were rising between Daphne and Simon in the scene leading up to their highly anticipated wedding night. The palpable agitation in Simon’s tone and Daphne’s heartfelt profession of her feelings made the scene steamy and wholesome all at once.
The viewers, at this moment, were feeling their stomachs flip. Shirtless shots of The Duke in all his glory were a welcome touch. Not to forget the background score, ambiance, and mood lighting, all leading to the perfect execution of what can easily be termed one of the best sex scenes of the century!
3.“I Cannot Imagine My Life Without You, And That is Why I Wish to Marry You.”
When an eligible rake gazes at you earnestly, professing his eternal love in the sincerest of speeches, how does one stay calm? The answer is you don’t. Ridiculously long sideburns are not the only thing Viscount Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) got rid of in Bridgerton Season 2 — he also left behind his difficult nature to humble himself before the woman he loves.
The haters-to-lovers trope is a foolproof formula for a great romance, with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton getting a happy ending at the end of their tumultuous bickering. This confession is special because Anthony expects Kate to reject him again — despite which he bares his soul to her. When a Viscount earnestly professes, “You do not have to accept it, you do not have to embrace it or even allow it…” one cannot help but sob enviously.
4.“I Need Not Be Paid to Marry Daphne”
We love a man who denounces dowry and does it as nonchalantly as The Duke of Hastings. The incredulous tone he adopts while explaining to his best friend Anthony Bridgerton how he need not be paid to marry his sister won all of our hearts within a matter of moments. He told him to put the money in a trust for her if he wished, but that’s not all. Simon Basset stressed that Viscount Bridgerton need not worry about providing for Daphne from here on out as he can do so himself. Say it again for the people at the back, Simon!
5.“You Are The Bane of My Existence and The Object of All My Desires ”
The heat, hunger, and sexual tension was shooting through the roof with this one! Anthony Bridgerton is consumed with desire as he battles against his feelings for Kate. As viewers, we certainly enjoyed the torment he underwent as he got increasingly hypnotized by the tantalizing effect she had on him. Unable to control any longer on account of Kate’s sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), the Viscount introduces us to the art of seduction like no other as he inches closer with each breath, catching Kate wildly off guard.
The cheeky rendezvous had Anthony spurting out scandalous dialogues that we would like to point out were not becoming of a gentleman like himself, even though he managed to hold back from kissing her. “Do you think that there is a corner of this earth that you could travel to far away enough to free me from this torment?” — we’ll need some holy water to get over lines like this, Viscount Bridgerton!
6.“Only Five Minutes Alone With You in a Drawing Room.”
While The Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton have had many a promenade during their ruse — with fun banter and flirty exchanges — this cheeky line had us squealing in excitement. Only a seasoned rake can confidently get away with delivering lines such as these, sounding utterly charming rather than unbearably cocky. Does Daphne’s lack of knowledge of “what happens at night” make this comment all the more thrilling? It sure does! We genuinely appreciate Simon for exposing our girl to some much-needed sex-ed, and lucky for him, it eventually worked out in his favor!
7.“I Cannot Breathe When You Are Not Near”
In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, viewers were privy to some agonizing scenes and a billion questions racing through their minds. Amid all this madness, the scene between King George (Corey Mylchreest) and Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) in his observatory was sincere, pure, and so full of tenderness that our hearts were bursting with a thousand emotions. The moment when Charlotte accepts George for who he is, promising to be the anchor that holds him down in reality away from his inner demons as she tells him what he means to her, is something the audiences were dying to hear for a long time.
Mylchreest pours raw emotions into his character when he painfully expresses how much he loves Charlotte with a crack in his voice and agony in his eyes, making it appear quite evident that he cannot breathe when she is not near. This tear-jerking scene was the sheer embodiment of “when you love someone so much it hurts.” You will want to check out this guide on the official Bridgerton inspired dresses.