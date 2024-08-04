Brady’s Secret Battle with Alcoholism on Days of Our Lives

Brady, portrayed by Eric Martsolf, seems to have found a new ally in his struggles with alcoholism. Seen disheveled at Horton Square, Brady’s ongoing battle with substance abuse takes center stage yet again. Martsolf recently stated,
I needed to invest more time in the writing and get the character right, and that’s exactly what I’ve done. He’s not a goofball anymore. I think some of the fans are going to love it and some fans are going to hate it, but at least I’m doing it for me.
Keeping Secrets
The latest episodes reveal Brady and Fiona as unlikely drinking buddies who fall back into old habits. They secretly agree to keep their indulgences hidden. Martsolf explains their motivations, noting that both characters worry about how their lapses might affect those around them. According to Martsolf,
Once you fall off the wagon, it’s difficult to get back on.
Xander Arrives
Tensions rise when Xander unexpectedly shows up at Fiona’s hotel door just as Brady is making his exit. In a classic dramatic twist, Brady flees through the bathroom window, only to land in the middle of Horton Square covered in twigs. Martsolf recounts this moment with humor, describing it as an
Oh my God scene.
Confrontations and Returns
Meanwhile, Xander and Fiona engage in a tense conversation about her recent deceptions. It’s a complicated web of lies and secrecy that continues to unfold in dramatic fashion. Following his escape, Brady runs into Paul on his way to Basic Black. Paul questions Brady’s rumpled appearance but receives a flimsy excuse from his brother.
Sobriety Lies
Brady manages to cover up his latest relapse when speaking with Paul, maintaining that he and Marlena have nothing to worry about regarding his sobriety issues. This subplot reveals Brady’s desperation to keep his family from discovering the truth about his ongoing battle with addiction.
For now, it appears that Brady can breathe a sigh of relief as his secret remains safe—but for how long?
Follow Us