10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Hangover’s Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most talented and sought-after actors. From starting his career with a guest role in the television series Sex and the City, Cooper has gone on to star in a series of blockbuster films. The actor and filmmaker achieved what most in Hollywood find hard to do — switched from comedic to dramatic roles.
Altogether, his career kicked off in the late 90s when he appeared in a range of TV shows. But his film debut came later on, in 2001, in the comedy Wet Hot American Summer. Altogether, it’s clear that the star is one to keep an eye on. Check out a few interesting facts about him.
1. He speaks Fluent French
One little-known fact is that Bradley Cooper has a great command of more than one language. He speaks both English and French fluently. The star was an exchange student in France, and his time there helped him learn the language. In fact, Cooper is so good that he often conducts interviews in French.
2. Bradley Cooper Graduated From Georgetown University
Before she got into acting, Bradley Cooper bagged a Bachelor of Arts in English from Georgetown University. According to the star, he’s always had a passion for literature, and it’s even better because his English degree has helped him in his craft. In fact, Cooper often says that acting is very similar to interpreting literature and that his degree helped him in this regard.
3. He Was On Inside the Actors Studio
Before becoming famous, Cooper was out there slumming it with the rest of the up-and-coming actors. In 1999, he got a chance to appear on the popular show Inside the Actors Studio. It was there he asked the host James Lipton to be his mentor. His appearance on the show was one of his first major breaks, and it helped him gain valuable visibility in the industry.
4. Cooper Is An Amazing Chef
In addition to being a talented actor, Bradley Cooper is also a skilled chef. The star often talks about his love for cooking. In fact, he said that if he wasn’t an actor, he’d probably be a chef. Even more interesting is the fact that he was a chef at a restaurant in New York before he hit it big. Cooper often brings out the big guns and demonstrates his culinary skills on talk shows.
5. He Presented At The 2016 National Democratic Convention
Bradley Cooper has actively supported the Democratic Party for many years. So, it makes sense that in 2016, he was invited to make a presentation at the Democratic National Convention. While he was up there, he expressed his support for Hillary Clinton. Additionally, he was also one of many celebrities who attended the Women’s March on Washington in 2017. Basically, the march was a protest against the policies of the newly elected President, Donald Trump.
6. The Star Is A Trained Boxer
Bradley Cooper isn’t just committed to his acting career, the star is all about his fitness too. While preparing for the role of Chris Kyle in the film American Sniper, Cooper trained vigorously. More specifically, he trained with a professional boxer to learn the techniques and movements of the sport. Needless to say, that helped him nail the specifics of the role.
7. He’s On Forbes
With huge box office successes to his name, it’s no surprise that Cooper made it to the 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100. He was 43rd on the list and was declared worth $57 million. Needless to say, he can credit most of his fortune to the success of A Star is Born. Apparently, the movie made $150 million in profits.
8. Bradley Cooper Is A Strong Advocate For Mental Health Awareness
After experiencing mental health issues, Bradley Cooper has been quite vocal about his experience. He’s explained how anxiety affected his life and career. The star also encourages others to seek help if they are experiencing similar problems. He’s also actively involved in several mental health promotion initiatives.
9. He’s Involved In Charity
Besides supporting mental health awareness, the star is also quite charitable. Cooper works closely with several charitable organizations, including the Sean Parker Foundation charity. In fact, he’s so involved that he’s a member of the organization’s board of directors. Altogether, they focus on funding cancer research alongside other deadly diseases. In addition to that, he supports lots of charitable causes, including veterans organizations, children’s charities, and environmental sustainability.
10. He Loves Motorcycles
He’s a man of many interests, and at the top of that list is his love for motorcycles. The star owns a collection of motorcycles and usually drives them around Los Angeles with his friends. Cooper is even known for acting in movies that feature motorcycles, including Limitless and American Sniper.
