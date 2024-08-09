Borderlands Film Misses the Mark with Fans and Critics

Borderlands movie Rotten Tomatoes
When the live-action Borderlands film was announced, fans had tempered expectations. Despite this, the resulting product has disappointed many. The film currently holds a 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting the overall lukewarm reception.
If there is a consensus among critics, it is that the movie struggles to capture the essence of its source material. According to one review:
The fans deserve a lot better than whatever director Eli Roth is trying to do with Borderlands. This is the video game movie curse at its worst.
Unfortunate Parallels to Other Video Game Adaptations
Many have drawn unfortunate comparisons between Borderlands and other notoriously bad video game adaptations, such as Mortal Kombat Annihilation and Silent Hill Revelation. A common sentiment echoed by critics is that Roth’s adaptation lacks the fun and style seen in better-received counterparts:
Eli Roth can elicit the poor quality of 2000s video game adaptation energy yet somehow forget the discernible sense of fun or style that made even those terrible movies stand out.
Scripting and Humor Issues Plague Borderlands
The scripting has also come under fire. One reviewer noted how disjointed and rushed the storyline felt:
‘Borderlands’ is a kind of duct-tape-and-glue amalgamation, one that suggests the script was assembled hastily and on set from quips that were greenlit by someone in charge; the jokes all sound like they may have sounded funnier in the room than when being spoken aloud.
This was particularly disappointing for fans familiar with the game’s edgy humor and irreverent tone.
A Loyal Fanbase Left Disappointed
The fan reactions have been mixed but predominantly negative. Gearbox, the game’s developer, confirmed that the film takes place in its own universe, which hasn’t sat well with many long-time fans:
In the leadup to its release, the live-action Borderlands film has significantly divided the fan base, primarily due to concerns about its treatment of the lore established by the video game series.
Eli Roth’s Vision and Execution Misses the Mark
Director Eli Roth tried to pave his own way for Borderlands, emphasizing his distinct approach:
Right away when the movie was announced, my feeling was, we cannot do this if we’re just copying what the game is.
Despite these intentions, there remains a palpable sense that Roth’s vision wasn’t fully realized on screen. The challenge of adapting video game themes into a cohesive film proved too daunting, leading to an outcome that didn’t resonate with audiences or critics alike:
I want audiences to say, ‘That was a really fun science-fiction film, period.’
Borderlands‘ fate as another lackluster video game adaptation appears sealed unless future feedback prompts significant reevaluation and changes within Hollywood’s approach to such projects.
