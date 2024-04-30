Clint Howard Joins The Bold and the Beautiful Cast

One of the biggest news stories in the American soap opera world at the close of the first quarter of 2024 was Clint Howard joining The Bold and the Beautiful. His popularity and success as an actor is one of the reasons his addition to B&B is considered one of the biggest celebrity appearances in the series. He joins a long list of actors who have starred in The Bold and the Beautiful.
The Bold and the Beautiful remains one of the longest-running scripted shows on television. With several long-tenured actors, B&B often introduces new cast and characters seasonally. Here’s more on Clint Howard’s The Bold and the Beautiful casting, the character he plays, and his acting career.
Who Is Clint Howard?
The sexagenarian actor is one of Hollywood’s famous names. Clint Howard comes from a family of actors, with his father being Rance Howard and his mother, actress Jean Speegle Howard. With both of his parents being deceased, Clint Howard is more popularly known as the younger brother of actor and filmmaker Ron Howard.
This makes him the uncle of famous Hollywood actress Bryce Dallas Howard and her sister Paige Howard. With his parents as Hollywood actors, it’s no surprise Howard was born in Burbank, California. As such, he had a passion for acting at an early age, making his debut as a child actor.
Where You Know Clint Howard From?
Clint Howard has had an extensive career in film and television. Over his six-decade career, Howard has raked in over 200 acting credits. He made his screen debut at age 2 on The Andy Griffith Show in 1962 in several uncredited roles until 1964. Howard appeared as Leon and as a Boy at a Church Social during his time on the show. At 5, he was one of the cast of the short-lived CBS sitcom The Baileys of Balboa, which aired from 1964 to 1965. Howard appeared in all 26 aired episodes of the show.
Clint Howard got his first major acting role in 1967, at age 8, in Gentle Ben. Cast as Mark Wedloe, the young Clint Howard was the star of the show, alongside his adorable black bear named Ben. As its lead, Howard appeared in all 56 episodes of Gentle Ben, from 1967 to 1969. For the next decades, the actor continued working on television and also in movies, after making his film debut in 1963.
Some of Clint Howard’s most recent projects in film and television include playing Ralakili in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), an Orion Drug Dealer in a 2018 episode of Star Trek: Discovery, and as Commander Buck Martinez in a 2023 episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The actor also starred in the 2020 American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, with his last movie credit in the Nicolas Cage-led 2023 Western film The Old Way.
Clint Howard Will Play Tom in The Bold and the Beautiful
Clint Howard was confirmed sometime in the first quarter of 2024 to join The Bold and the Beautiful. He began filming his scenes on the show in late March 2024. Howard is cast as a homeless man named Tom. However, although he wouldn’t be part of the main cast of the show, his character is expected to play a crucial part in B&B’s current storyline. According to confirmed reports, despite being homeless, Tom will provide clues to help certain characters solve a mystery. Interestingly, Howard has been a longtime fan of soap operas.
When Will Clint Howard’s Episode Be Aired?
Clint Howard made his debut on The Bold and the Beautiful on April 26. Howard’s episode aired on April 26 and 29. There’s no official confirmation if Howard’s appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful will be a short one or if he’ll become a recurring character throughout the show (or this season). Like all other B&B episodes, Howard’s episode will air on CBS. With much anticipation for Clint Howard’s debut on The Bold and the Beautiful, also read about Ashleigh Brewer’s return to The Bold and the Beautiful.