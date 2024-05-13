Home
Bodkin Adds a Quirky Twist to True-Crime TV with Its Latest Netflix Series

Bodkin Adds a Quirky Twist to True-Crime TV with Its Latest Netflix Series

Bodkin Adds a Quirky Twist to True-Crime TV with Its Latest Netflix Series
Bodkin Adds a Quirky Twist to True-Crime TV with Its Latest Netflix Series

True crime podcasts have effectively become a foundation for many scripted shows like ‘Bodkin’, a seven-episode series on Netflix centered around a trio venturing into the retiree Irish town called Bodkin to unfurl the mystery of three individuals who vanished two decades ago.

With theatrical parallels noted with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu), ‘Based on a True Story’ (Peacock), and ‘Truth Be Told’ (Apple TV+), ‘Bodkin’ injects its unique style into the mix. It begins by introducing us to Gilbert, personified by Will Forte, whose initial podcasting success descends into professional desperation as he becomes a classic one-hit wonder in the media world. Embarking to Bodkin with his colleague Emmy and Dove, an Irish journalist who reluctantly joins this unorthodox crew,

The plot oscillates between satire and misty-thriller, initially sparking with odd sardonic vigor. ‘Bodkin’s charm extends to not only tackling cliches about Ireland’s aesthetic but capturing them beautifully as well. ‘Is it raining or is it just a wet breeze?’ are among the quirky dialogues exchanged that amplify this intended humor.

The show meanders through its narrative under the guise of light-hearted jokes such as people questioning the audible appeal of their podcast venture. Yet, it doesn’t shrink away from broaching darker elements including unsolved mysteries and community resistance; mainly revolving around theme that suggests, If only, reflecting expected unveilings against harsh realities.

As reviewers analyze Bodkin’s portrayal of true-crime ethical dilemmas and journalistic integrity through its episodes, it compels watchers to navigate their own perceptions about the narrative unfolding before them.

‘Bodkin’ isn’t merely an attempt at dramatization but rather seeks deeper narrative roots, exploring themes of guilt and human emotion meticulously woven by Jez Scharf. ‘Working in the true crime podcast space has always been something that fascinated me…reflects what happens in an enclosed community when those long-buried secrets come to light,’ explains Scharf. He delves into ‘the cycles of ancestral guilt in a landscape where we’re still living with the echoes of what happened there.’ Thus enriching its storyline severity against a seemingly witty backdrop.

The series maturely embodies an encased exploration onto society’s obsession, achieving bursts of both sympathy and critique through encounters and character arcs that go beyond podcast dynamics

