Actor Bobby Cannavale was born to an Italian father and a Cuban mother. Like many other actors, Cannavale fell in love with performing at an early age. In what began as a minor role as a lisping boy in his school’s production of The Music Man, Cannavale was certain it was a chosen career choice before the end of High School.
With no acting training or education, Cannavale began his career in theater. Although film was where he debuted as a screen actor, his breakthrough role came from television. With a natural talent for acting, Cannavale soon began to land supporting and leading roles. These are Bobby Cannavale’s top 7 roles in television.
Third Watch (1999–2001)
John Wells and Edward Allen Bernero-created crime drama, Third Watch, was one of NBC’s most-watched series of the late 90s to mid-2000s. Bobby Cannavale was part of the original ensemble cast in season 1. He was cast as FDNY Paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Caffey. Bobby stood out as a kind-hearted paramedic who loved his job and was always ready to help his patients and friends. The character was killed in Third Watch season 2 after confronting Paulie for breaking into his mother’s house and flushing his drug stash into the toilet. He died from a gunshot wound.
Will & Grace (2004–2006, 2018)
Will & Grace set a precedent in American television as one of the most successful series with gay lead cast. Including its original and revival series, Will & Grace aired from 1998 to 2006 and 2017 to 2020. Bobby Cannavale joined the show in 2004. He made his first appearance in season 6, episode 18 (“Courting Disaster”). He’s introduced as Will Truman’s (Eric McCormack) love interest. Cannavale returned in the revival series, reprising the role. In total, he made appearances in 17 episodes of Will & Grace. Cannavale received his first nomination, and Primetime Emmy Awards win for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
Boardwalk Empire (2012)
Bobby Cannavale only made an appearance in season 3 of the HBO period crime drama series Boardwalk Empire. His character, Gyp Rosetti, is a New York City gangster who works for Joe Masseria (Ivo Nandi). Known for his ruthlessness and use of extreme violence, Cannavale’s character stood out among viewers. Cannavale was nominated and won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards. He was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards. Although Cannavale left after season 3, Boardwalk Empire continued for an additional 2 seasons, concluding in season 5.
Nurse Jackie (2012–2013)
Nurse Jackie was Showtime’s medical comedy-drama that aired for six years, from June 8, 2009, to June 28, 2015. The series followed the life of the drug-addicted All Saints’ Hospital’s emergency department nurse, Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco). Bobby Cannavale joined the series as Dr. Mike Cruz in season 3. He played the character for 3 seasons, leaving in season 5. Cannavale received two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. He also received a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Vinyl (2016)
Bobby Cannavale played the main protagonist in the HBO short-lived period drama Vinyl (2016). Cannavale played American Century music label’s record executive Richie Finestra. The show centered around Richie’s professional life, as he finds a new passion to resurrect his almost bankrupt record label. As he focuses more on work, his personal life begins to suffer. Vinyl aired for 10 episodes for only a season. Although the series was initially greenlit for a second season, it was ultimately canceled. Vinyl was Cannavale’s first lead cast role in television.
Mr. Robot (2017, 2019)
Mr. Robot was USA Network’s drama thriller that starred Rami Malek as the lead cast, Elliot Alderson. Bobby Cannavale joined the series’ ensemble cast in season 3, playing Irving. The character is a car salesman who’s also a Dark Army fixer. His character, although introduced as part of the main cast in season 3, made guest appearances in season 4. For his performance, Cannavale was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Television Awards.
Homecoming (2018–2020)
Amazon Prime Video’s psychological thriller Homecoming aired for 2 seasons, with 17 episodes. Homecoming cast Julia Roberts as its lead cast, with Bobby Cannavale playing her character’s (Heidi Bergman) supervisor and boss, Colin Belfast. Colin remotely oversees the Homecoming Project and is known for his aggressive leadership. Cannavale’s character was part of the main cast in season 1. However, Bobby Cannavale returned as a guest in Homecoming season 2.