Blake Lively’s Graceful Performance in ‘It Ends With Us’

Blake Lively’s portrayal of Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us is unlike any other role she’s taken on, showcasing her knack for delivering wry grandeur in a poignant story. Directed by Justin Baldoni, this adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s popular novel reveals the tumultuous journey of Lily, whose life intertwines with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and re-emerging first love, Atlas Corrigan.
Intriguing Dynamics and Age Adjustments
The film ages up its characters from the novel’s original depictions, with Blake Lively (Lily), Justin Baldoni (Ryle), and Brandon Sklenar (Atlas) bringing layered interpretations to their roles. As Colleen Hoover noted,
Back when I wrote ‘It Ends With Us,’ the new adult (genre) was very popular,” she said, per Today. “You were writing college-age characters. That’s what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn’t know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There’s not a 20-something neurosurgeon.
Diverging From the Book’s Courtship
While Hoover’s book unfurls Lily and Ryle’s evolving relationship over months, the movie escalates their connection more swiftly. In one notable scene, Ryle proposes to Lily on the same day Alyssa gives birth, marking a joyous yet pivotal moment in their lives.
The attraction between Lily and Ryle is almost immediate but carries an undercurrent of menace, hinting at deeper complexities and past traumas that affect their dynamics.
Omissions and Modifications in Adaptation
Gone are Lily’s journal entries addressed to Ellen DeGeneres from the book—a creative decision that pared down some of the novel’s pop culture touchstones but added a streamlined focus to the narrative. This exclusion shifts more emphasis onto her direct interactions with Atlas and Ryle.
Mature Performances and Emotional Resonance
The film does not shy away from exploring painful pasts. One particularly striking flashback depicts
Lily’s father (Kevin McKidd) physically abused her mother (Amy Morton), and, when he caught Lily in bed with a boyfriend, the sumptuously named Atlas Corrigan (Alex Neustaedter), he beat the boy savagely.
In another modification from the book, Alyssa reveals Ryle’s traumatic childhood rather than Ryle himself—another layer adding depth to his character while shifting some responsibility for narrative exposition.
A Conclusion Full of Reflection
The conclusion of It Ends With Us stirs potent emotions as Lily breaks the generational cycle of abuse by ending her relationship with Ryle for the sake of their unborn daughter. It’s a moment exemplifying Lively’s ability to imbue her character with both strength and vulnerability.
