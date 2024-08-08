Blake Lively Stars in Romance-Drama ‘It Ends with Us’ Adaptation

by

If you didn’t know going in that It Ends with Us, the new Blake Lively-starring movie based on the popular novel by Colleen Hoover, is about domestic abuse, you might be initially taken aback. The film approaches this serious topic with a mix of frothy melodrama and romance, staying true to its airport-paperback origins.

Blake Lively Stars in Romance-Drama &#8216;It Ends with Us&#8217; Adaptation

Throughout its runtime, It Ends With Us blends tones that often feel nostalgic, evoking a different era of filmmaking.

The Role of Lily Blossom Bloom

Lively plays the heroine, ingeniously named Lily Blossom Bloom. We meet Lily as she returns home to Maine for her father’s funeral. Her inability to speak at the service hints at a deeper story, one less connected to grief and more indicative of her father’s troubling nature.

Upon returning to Boston, Lily encounters the charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni. Their flirtation begins on a rooftop and continues when he walks into her flower shop. The screenplay acknowledges the absurdity of their names, adding a self-aware touch to their interactions.

Blake Lively Stars in Romance-Drama &#8216;It Ends with Us&#8217; Adaptation

A Blossoming Romance and Controversy

Lily’s passion for flowers reflects in her elaborate floral arrangements, which add an artisanal touch to her character. As her romance with Ryle develops, the audience is treated to flashbacks of Lily’s teenage years.

Younger Lily, portrayed by Isabela Ferrer who eerily resembles Lively, forms a bond with Atlas Corrigan (Alex Neustaedter). This relationship provides solace and transforms into love. Soon the adult Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) reappears, igniting jealousy in Ryle and highlighting the conflict mirrored from Lily’s past.

Blake Lively Stars in Romance-Drama &#8216;It Ends with Us&#8217; Adaptation

The Choice Between Love and Harm

Lily is faced with a critical decision: continue with Ryle, repeating harmful patterns witnessed in childhood, or break free and end the cycle. The film captures Lily’s internal struggle through clever cinematic techniques.

Baldoni’s direction shines during the romantic moments between Lily and Ryle. Extended takes on their faces let viewers immerse themselves in their chemistry. Both Baldoni and Lively excel in making these scenes charming, drawing from their experience in television on shows like Jane the Virgin and Gossip Girl.

Supporting Cast Adds Humor and Depth

Jenny Slate plays Allysa, Ryle’s sister, bringing humor to lighten the film’s tone. Her chemistry with real-life partner Hasan Minhaj as Allysa’s husband enriches their portrayal as quirky yet supportive companions.

Lively’s effortless chemistry extends beyond Baldoni; her scenes with Slate as Movie BFF add further depth. “@jennyslate is one of the most talented humans, I can’t even believe she’ll be in this movie,” shared Colleen Hoover on Instagram enthusiastically.

Blake Lively Stars in Romance-Drama &#8216;It Ends with Us&#8217; Adaptation

Nostalgic Yet Imperfect

The film’s climax may not perfectly balance between sympathy for Ryle’s backstory and his darker side. Meanwhile, Sklenar’s Atlas remains somewhat of an enigmatic figure. Nevertheless, Lively anchors the narrative with warmth and vulnerability.

Blake Lively Stars in Romance-Drama &#8216;It Ends with Us&#8217; Adaptation

The film may signal more Colleen Hoover adaptations given her growing phenomenon status. It delivers a combination of lighthearted moments and heavier themes wrapped in star performances.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet the Cast of “Senior Year”
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2022
Nicolas Cage Stars in Thrilling New Horror Movie Longlegs
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2024
Is It Okay To Make A Funny Slavery Movie?
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2022
Why Origin Stories for Comic Book Movies are Such a Problem
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2021
French Filmmaker Catherine Breillat Discusses Her New Film Last Summer
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2024
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Display Generational Changes in Robert Zemeckis’s Here
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.