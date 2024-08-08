Blake Lively Stars in Romance-Drama ‘It Ends with Us’ Adaptation

If you didn’t know going in that It Ends with Us, the new Blake Lively-starring movie based on the popular novel by Colleen Hoover, is about domestic abuse, you might be initially taken aback. The film approaches this serious topic with a mix of frothy melodrama and romance, staying true to its airport-paperback origins.
Throughout its runtime, It Ends With Us blends tones that often feel nostalgic, evoking a different era of filmmaking.
The Role of Lily Blossom Bloom
Lively plays the heroine, ingeniously named Lily Blossom Bloom. We meet Lily as she returns home to Maine for her father’s funeral. Her inability to speak at the service hints at a deeper story, one less connected to grief and more indicative of her father’s troubling nature.
Upon returning to Boston, Lily encounters the charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni. Their flirtation begins on a rooftop and continues when he walks into her flower shop. The screenplay acknowledges the absurdity of their names, adding a self-aware touch to their interactions.
A Blossoming Romance and Controversy
Lily’s passion for flowers reflects in her elaborate floral arrangements, which add an artisanal touch to her character. As her romance with Ryle develops, the audience is treated to flashbacks of Lily’s teenage years.
Younger Lily, portrayed by Isabela Ferrer who eerily resembles Lively, forms a bond with Atlas Corrigan (Alex Neustaedter). This relationship provides solace and transforms into love. Soon the adult Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) reappears, igniting jealousy in Ryle and highlighting the conflict mirrored from Lily’s past.
The Choice Between Love and Harm
Lily is faced with a critical decision: continue with Ryle, repeating harmful patterns witnessed in childhood, or break free and end the cycle. The film captures Lily’s internal struggle through clever cinematic techniques.
Baldoni’s direction shines during the romantic moments between Lily and Ryle. Extended takes on their faces let viewers immerse themselves in their chemistry. Both Baldoni and Lively excel in making these scenes charming, drawing from their experience in television on shows like Jane the Virgin and Gossip Girl.
Supporting Cast Adds Humor and Depth
Jenny Slate plays Allysa, Ryle’s sister, bringing humor to lighten the film’s tone. Her chemistry with real-life partner Hasan Minhaj as Allysa’s husband enriches their portrayal as quirky yet supportive companions.
Lively’s effortless chemistry extends beyond Baldoni; her scenes with Slate as Movie BFF add further depth. “
@jennyslate is one of the most talented humans, I can’t even believe she’ll be in this movie,” shared Colleen Hoover on Instagram enthusiastically.
Nostalgic Yet Imperfect
The film’s climax may not perfectly balance between sympathy for Ryle’s backstory and his darker side. Meanwhile, Sklenar’s Atlas remains somewhat of an enigmatic figure. Nevertheless, Lively anchors the narrative with warmth and vulnerability.
The film may signal more Colleen Hoover adaptations given her growing phenomenon status. It delivers a combination of lighthearted moments and heavier themes wrapped in star performances.
