Blake Lively Shines in Adaptation of It Ends with Us

Blake Lively is once again in the spotlight with her commanding presence in It Ends with Us, a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. Lively takes on the role of Lily Bloom, delivering a performance that blends strength and vulnerability seamlessly.
A Strong Start at the Box Office
The trailer for the film, set to Taylor Swift’s haunting track
My Tears Ricochet, garnered significant attention, racking up a record number of views within the first 24 hours. This buzz translated into a robust $7 million from Thursday previews alone.
Unexpected Box Office Results
The movie opened strong with projections pointing to a $40M+ weekend, challenging even Disney/Marvel Studios’ heavyweight Deadpool & Wolverine. Yet, while some industry insiders predict neck-and-neck competition, Friday plus previews showed a solid $23.2M.
Lively’s Performance Acclaims
‘Lively’s portrayal captures the essence of Lily Bloom superbly,’ remarked one critic. The film’s emotional depth is further enhanced by the chemistry between Lively and Justin Baldoni, who directs and stars as Ryle Kincaid. Advance screenings validated these performances, with audience scores glowing at four and a half stars on PostTrak exits.
A Comparative Look
Drawing parallels to previous releases, similar female-driven features have had varied drops; for instance, The Fault in Our Stars dropped 53% off Friday/previews combined. Whether It Ends with Us can maintain its momentum is yet to be seen but current statistics are promising.
Diverse Viewership and Audience Excitement
The film drew a predominantly female audience (82%), resonating particularly well with Hispanic and Latino viewers (35%). Initial responses have been overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing Blake Lively’s increasing prowess.
Implications for Future Female-Centric Releases
Lively’s career trajectory has seen its highs and lows; notably, her highest-grossing movie at the box office was Green Lantern. Despite mixed critical reception, it highlighted her ability to draw audiences—a fact that’s now more relevant than ever with her impactful role in It Ends with Us.
