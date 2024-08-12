Blake Lively Shares the Unusual Middle Name That Ryan Reynolds Adores

In a recent interview with MTV UK, Blake Lively unveiled a rather unique detail about herself—her middle name. Known for her roles in Gossip Girl, A Simple Favor, and the upcoming It Ends With Us, Lively spoke candidly about feeling confused by her unusual middle name growing up, but how her husband’s fondness for it made her appreciate it.
Oh my God, you’ve said it before, remarked her co-star Isabela Ferrer, signaling that the name wasn’t completely unknown.
Lively provided hints trying to jog Ferrer’s memory. If you write diary entries [it’s] the first part of my middle name, she hinted. Desperately attempting to guess, Ferrer proposed various names such as “Ellen” and “Elenor.” However, none were quite right.
Nudging Ferrer closer to the correct answer, Lively added another clue:
Yeah, kind of, but with a ‘D’. This stumped Ferrer further until Lively finally revealed the unusual name: Ellender. Pronounced somewhat like the famous Harry Potter character Dumbledore, but not quite, Lively admitted she never liked the name while growing up due to its oddity.
However, when Ryan Reynolds compared her middle name to lavender—a scent known for its calming and elegant properties—Lively’s dislike for her middle name waned. Ferrer agreed with this sentiment, adding how Ellender sounded both elegant and graceful, albeit peculiar.
This isn’t the first time Lively’s name has sparked curiosity. Reynolds humorously shared on Instagram he was unaware her last name was originally Brown before changing it to Lively.
The humorous and touching interaction between Blake and Ryan continues to charm fans worldwide. It’s clear their bond runs deep—whether discussing unique names or supporting each other’s ambitious projects like Blake’s new film It Ends With Us, set to release on August 9, 2024.
