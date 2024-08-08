Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Shine in ‘It Ends With Us’

by

Running time: 130 minutes. Rated PG-13 (domestic violence, sexual content, and some strong language). In theaters Aug. 9.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Shine in &#8216;It Ends With Us&#8217;

Complex Storytelling and Glamorous Close-ups

Despite dealing with the heavy topic of domestic abuse, It Ends With Us leans towards showing its stunning actors in glam close-ups rather than delving deep into the grit of their circumstances. Directed by and co-starring Justin Baldoni, the film adapts Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, beloved by many, but carries over much of its stilted dialogue.

Lily Blossom Bloom’s Journey

Blake Lively plays Lily Blossom Bloom. She opens a flower shop in Boston—an ambitious move that forms a significant element of the storyline. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Shine in &#8216;It Ends With Us&#8217; The film does poke fun at her whimsical name and business choice, adding a layer of self-awareness to the character.

Emotionally Charged Performances

Lily’s complex relationship with her father, who was abusive toward her mother, is intricately portrayed. Her inability to deliver his eulogy reflects this turmoil. The moment she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid on a rooftop introduces a fateful yet turbulent romance. Justin Baldoni plays Ryle Kincaid and directs with an aim to balance glossy romance with harsh reality.Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Shine in &#8216;It Ends With Us&#8217;

A High-Passion Love Triangle

The story jumps back to Lily’s teenage years when she fell for Atlas Corrigan, played by Brandon Sklenar. In the present day, this backstory unfolds into a love triangle complicated by jealousy and past trauma.Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Shine in &#8216;It Ends With Us&#8217;The chemistry between Blake Lively’s Lily and Atlas brings a nuanced layer to the storyline, enhancing the audience’s engagement. The after-effects of domestic violence and how they unmoor those who witness or survive it are subtly yet powerfully portrayed.

A Tale of Escapism and Reality

The film meshes glossy love stories with dark realities. While at times this mix might seem tacky, Baldoni finds a balance that keeps it from sliding into poor taste. There’s even truth in how Lily’s character deludes herself using escapist fantasies.

Baiting Audience Emotions

Despite its flaws, It Ends With Us delivers an emotionally absorbing experience. Its dramatic impact might feel excessive to some, but there’s no denying it successfully sweeps audiences up in its potent emotions.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Shine in &#8216;It Ends With Us&#8217;

Cinephiles may want to wait for its streaming release for an ultimate at-home viewing experience; your couch might be the best place to shed those heartfelt tears without judgment.

